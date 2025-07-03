scriptIndia Reach 310/5 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test; Gill's Century Highlights Dominant Display | Latest News | Patrika News
India Reach 310/5 on Day 1 of Edgbaston Test; Gill's Century Highlights Dominant Display

India reached 310/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test against England. Captain Shubman Gill (शुभमन गिल) scored his second consecutive century, setting several new records in the process.

BharatJul 03, 2025 / 08:55 am

Patrika Desk

England vs India 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: India reached 310/5 at the close of play on day one of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, in a five-match series. Captain Shubman Gill scored his second consecutive century, remaining unbeaten on 114. Ravindra Jadeja is accompanying him, currently on 41 runs. Gill’s century at Edgbaston set several records. This is his seventh Test century. Let’s take a look at his records along with the day’s play.

Karun Nair Fails to Capitalise on Opportunity

England won the toss and opted to bowl first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened the innings for India. Rahul had a poor outing, scoring only 2 runs before being dismissed. Karun Nair, batting at number three, contributed 31 runs. Nair and Jaiswal shared an 80-run partnership for the second wicket. Nair once again missed the opportunity to play a big innings.

Jaiswal Misses Out on Century

Indian captain Shubman Gill batted at number four. Gill and Jaiswal added 66 runs for the third wicket. Jaiswal missed out on a century, falling for 87 as the third wicket when the team score was 161. After Jaiswal’s dismissal, Gill and Pant added 47 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant was dismissed for 25 with the score on 208. Nitish Reddy followed soon after, becoming the fifth wicket to fall for just 1 run.

Gill’s Seventh Test Century

Subsequently, Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja ensured no further damage to the Indian team. Gill scored his seventh Test century. Gill is unbeaten on 114 runs off 216 balls, including 12 fours. Ravindra Jadeja is unbeaten on 41 runs off 67 balls, with five fours. A 99-run partnership has already developed between them. If India is to post a large score, both batsmen will need to extend their innings on day two. For England, Chris Woakes took two wickets, while Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes, and Shoaib Bashir each took one wicket.

Gill’s Century Sparks Record-Breaking Spree

– Shubman Gill became only the second Indian captain to score a century in Birmingham. Previously, Virat Kohli achieved this feat in 2018.

– Shubman Gill’s control percentage was 96.5% when he reached his century. This is the highest control percentage ever recorded by a batsman scoring a century in England.
– Shubman Gill is only the second Indian captain to score two centuries in two Tests in England. Mohammed Azharuddin previously achieved this in 1990.

– Shubman Gill has scored a century in consecutive matches as the new captain. He is only the fourth Indian to achieve this feat, following Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

– This is Shubman Gill’s third consecutive Test century against England. He previously scored centuries in Leeds and Dharamshala. Previously, only Mohammed Azharuddin, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Rahul Dravid had achieved this against England.

