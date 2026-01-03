3 January 2026,

Saturday

India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch live in India

India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: The Indian Under-19 team, under the captaincy of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, will play the first match of the three-match series against South Africa today, Saturday.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a fellow cricketer. (Photo source: IANS)

Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Ahead of the Under-19 World Cup 2026, the Indian team will play a three-match series against South Africa in Benoni on Saturday, January 3. In the absence of Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will captain the team, and the world will be watching how this young player, known for his explosive batting, handles the leadership role. The year 2025 was memorable for this 14-year-old left-handed batsman as he scored heavily against every opposition. However, he will now have to perform even better, as Mhatre is not part of the squad for the series against the Proteas Under-19s.

Mhatre and Malhotra to Return for World Cup

Along with Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra has also not travelled to South Africa due to a wrist injury. Both have already reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence for further treatment of their injuries. Both will be included in the squad for the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, which begins at the end of this month.

Under-19 World Cup from January 15

The Under-19 World Cup will be played from January 15 to February 6, hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Five-time champions India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA, and Bangladesh. The team will begin their campaign on January 15 against the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Indian Squad

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Captain), Aaradhya Shinde (Vice-Captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (Wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (Wicketkeeper), RS Ambarish, Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan Patel, Mohammad Enan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Uddhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, and Rahul Kumar.

South Africa Squad

Muhammad Bulbulia (Captain), JJ Bason, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Anthi Khitshini Temblethu, Michael Kruscamp, Adnan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Fahlahlamohlaka, Jason Rauls, Ntandooyenkosi Sonie, Jorich Van Schalkwyk.

When is the first Youth ODI between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19?

The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Saturday, January 3, starting at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

Where will the first Youth ODI between India Under-19 and South Africa Under-19 be held?

The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the first Youth ODI between India and South Africa Under-19?

The live streaming of the first Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch live in India

