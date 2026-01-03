India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch live in India

Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Ahead of the Under-19 World Cup 2026, the Indian team will play a three-match series against South Africa in Benoni on Saturday, January 3. In the absence of Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will captain the team, and the world will be watching how this young player, known for his explosive batting, handles the leadership role. The year 2025 was memorable for this 14-year-old left-handed batsman as he scored heavily against every opposition. However, he will now have to perform even better, as Mhatre is not part of the squad for the series against the Proteas Under-19s.