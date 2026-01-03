India U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Know when and where to watch live in India

India’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi with a fellow cricketer. (Photo source: IANS)
Ind U19 vs SA U19 Live Streaming: Ahead of the Under-19 World Cup 2026, the Indian team will play a three-match series against South Africa in Benoni on Saturday, January 3. In the absence of Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi will captain the team, and the world will be watching how this young player, known for his explosive batting, handles the leadership role. The year 2025 was memorable for this 14-year-old left-handed batsman as he scored heavily against every opposition. However, he will now have to perform even better, as Mhatre is not part of the squad for the series against the Proteas Under-19s.
Along with Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra has also not travelled to South Africa due to a wrist injury. Both have already reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Centre of Excellence for further treatment of their injuries. Both will be included in the squad for the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup, which begins at the end of this month.
The Under-19 World Cup will be played from January 15 to February 6, hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Five-time champions India have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, USA, and Bangladesh. The team will begin their campaign on January 15 against the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Captain), Aaradhya Shinde (Vice-Captain), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (Wicketkeeper), Harvansh Singh (Wicketkeeper), RS Ambarish, Kanishk Chauhan, Khilan Patel, Mohammad Enan, Henil Patel, D. Deepesh, Kishan Kumar Singh, Uddhav Mohan, Yuvraj Gohil, and Rahul Kumar.
Muhammad Bulbulia (Captain), JJ Bason, Daniel Bosman, Corne Botha, Paul James, Anthi Khitshini Temblethu, Michael Kruscamp, Adnan Lagadien, Bayanda Majola, Armaan Manack, Bandile Mbatha, Lethabo Fahlahlamohlaka, Jason Rauls, Ntandooyenkosi Sonie, Jorich Van Schalkwyk.
The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa will be played on Saturday, January 3, starting at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time.
The first Youth ODI between India and South Africa will be played at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
The live streaming of the first Youth ODI between India U19 and South Africa U19 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
