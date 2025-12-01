IND vs SA: India set 350 yet slip into trouble, match flips in sudden twist

ChatGPT said: India vs South Africa, Ranchi ODI (Photo: IANS)
IND vs SA 1st ODI 2025 Highlights: In the first match of the ODI series played in Ranchi on Sunday, the Indian team defeated South Africa by 17 runs. With this victory, Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Batting first, thanks to a century by Virat Kohli and half-centuries by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, Team India scored 349 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. In response to the target of 350 runs, the South African team was all out for 332 runs in 49.2 overs.
After losing the toss and batting first, the Indian team got off to a quick start from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, Jaiswal was out after scoring 18 runs. After this, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma thrashed the African bowlers and shared a partnership of 136 runs. Rohit Sharma scored 57 runs in this match, which included 3 sixes. With the help of these 3 sixes, he became the batsman with the most sixes (352) in ODI history.
After Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Virat held his ground at one end. From the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Washington Sundar got out cheaply. Virat Kohli, along with KL Rahul, took the team past 250. Kohli scored his 52nd ODI century and was out after scoring 135 runs. After this, Rahul took charge and completed his half-century. Ravindra Jadeja scored a quickfire 32 runs in the final overs. Thus, Team India set a target of 350 runs for South Africa.
South Africa did not have a good start, and Harshit Rana dismissed Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in his very first over. Captain Aiden Markram also could not do much. Soon, half of the South African team was back in the pavilion at 130 runs. After this, Marco Jansen and Matthew Bridgtze batted brilliantly, raising the hopes of the visiting team. Just when it seemed that these two batsmen would take the match away, Kuldeep dismissed both of them one after another, bringing India back into the game.
After this, Corbin Bosch fought alone against the Indian bowlers and completed his half-century. Arshdeep Singh made the match exciting by dismissing Andile Phehlukwayo in the 47th over. In the last over, South Africa needed 18 runs to win. Prasidh Krishna came in to bowl for India. On the second ball of the over, Rohit Sharma caught Bosch's catch, putting the match in India's favour. Bosch scored 67 runs in 51 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes.
