IND vs SA: India set 350 yet slip into trouble, match flips in sudden twist

South Africa did not have a good start, and Harshit Rana dismissed Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in his very first over. Captain Aiden Markram also could not do much. Soon, half of the South African team was back in the pavilion at 130 runs. After this, Marco Jansen and Matthew Bridgtze batted brilliantly, raising the hopes of the visiting team. Just when it seemed that these two batsmen would take the match away, Kuldeep dismissed both of them one after another, bringing India back into the game.