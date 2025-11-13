Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XI: India to field Pant and Jurel, know who's IN and who's OUT

IND vs SA 1st Test Playing XI Prediction: The first Test between India and South Africa will be played in Kolkata from November 14. Before this match, let's take a look at who will get a chance and who will be out?

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

IND vs SA 1st Test Playing XI

Indian Test team. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SA 1st Test Playing XI Prediction: India will host South Africa for a two-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27). The first match will be played at Kolkata's Eden Gardens from November 14. The domestic Test series, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, began last month with a 2-0 clean sweep against the West Indies, and now two exciting Test matches await. South Africa cannot be underestimated even in Asian conditions, as they are coming to India after drawing a series in Pakistan. They have excellent spinners. Therefore, India will need to field a strong playing eleven. Let us tell you India's probable playing eleven ahead of this match.

A do-or-die match for Sai Sudharsan

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul remain strong contenders at the top of the order. Both will open the innings. Meanwhile, for Sai Sudharsan, batting at number three, this match could be a do-or-die situation. Despite playing 9 Test innings, he has only managed two half-centuries. His average in this cricket format is 30. Captain Shubman Gill himself will bat at number four, followed by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant at number five, and the second wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel will be fielded at number six. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has also confirmed that both Pant and Jurel will be included in India's playing eleven for the Kolkata Test.

Kuldeep ahead of Axar once again

Good turn is expected from the Eden Gardens pitch. In such a scenario, spin all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar can provide batting depth along with two spin options. This means Axar Patel will have to sit out again. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav may be seen in the role of the main spinner. Alongside them, the pace bowling department will be led by Jasprit Bumrah, with Mohammed Siraj supporting him.

These players will be out

It is believed that along with Axar Patel, Devdutt Padikkal will also have to wait on the bench. Apart from them, it seems difficult for Bengal's fast bowler Akash Deep to make it into the playing eleven.

India's Probable Playing XI for the Kolkata Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

On the bench - Axar Patel, Akash Deep, and Devdutt Padikkal.

13 Nov 2025 11:36 am

