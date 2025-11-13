India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XI: India to field Pant and Jurel, know who's IN and who's OUT

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul remain strong contenders at the top of the order. Both will open the innings. Meanwhile, for Sai Sudharsan, batting at number three, this match could be a do-or-die situation. Despite playing 9 Test innings, he has only managed two half-centuries. His average in this cricket format is 30. Captain Shubman Gill himself will bat at number four, followed by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant at number five, and the second wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel will be fielded at number six. Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate has also confirmed that both Pant and Jurel will be included in India's playing eleven for the Kolkata Test.