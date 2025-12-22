Pakistani team dances to Akshaye Khanna’s ‘Dhurandhar’ song after defeating India in final; video goes vira

India vs Pakistan, Under-19 Asia Cup: Pakistan has clinched the Under-19 Asia Cup title by defeating India by a massive margin of 191 runs. This marks Pakistan's second title win in the tournament. Previously, in 2012, they had also won this trophy, when India and Pakistan were joint winners.
In the final match, Pakistan opted to bat first after winning the toss and posted a formidable score of 347/8. The foundation for this victory was laid by Sameer Minhaz, who played a brilliant innings of 172 runs. In response, the Indian team crumbled under pressure and was bowled out for just 156 runs. Consequently, Pakistan secured a one-sided victory.
Following this historic victory, the Pakistani players enthusiastically danced to the viral song "FA9LA" from the Bollywood film 'Dhurandar', in the style of actor Akshay Khanna. This video is rapidly going viral on social media, and fans are thoroughly enjoying it.
The Pakistan Under-19 team received a grand welcome upon their arrival in Islamabad. A large number of fans took to the streets to greet the team. This victory has come as a significant relief for Pakistan cricket after a series of disappointing results against India, and fans have lauded the young players for their outstanding performance. As the players entered the city from Islamabad Airport, they were showered with flowers and welcomed with loud cheers.
It is noteworthy that Sarfaraz Ahmed was the mentor for the Pakistan team in this Under-19 Asia Cup. Sarfaraz has significant experience in winning matches against India. He captained the team that defeated India in the Under-19 World Cup final in 2004. Additionally, he led Pakistan to a historic victory against India in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 and also guided the team in the Under-19 Asia Cup.
Following this victory, there are now calls for Sarfaraz Ahmed to be made the mentor for the Pakistan team for the T20 World Cup 2026.
