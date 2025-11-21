India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: India to field two major changes in Guwahati Test! Know who's IN and who's OUT

ChatGPT said: IND vs SA: Scene from the India–South Africa match (Photo source: BCCI)
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11 Prediction: Having lost the Kolkata Test against South Africa and trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, the Indian team will now aim for an equaliser in Guwahati. This match is scheduled to be played from Saturday, November 22, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Shubman Gill, who was injured in the second Test, has not yet been ruled out of the Guwahati Test, but his chances of playing are very slim. If Gill does not play, then two major changes are certain in India's playing 11. Let's find out before the match which two players will get a place in the team and who will be out in their place?
India's assistant coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has made it clear that if Gill is unavailable, Dhruv Jurel will play in his place in Guwahati. Kotak said a day before the second Test that Gill is recovering very well. A decision on his playing will be taken in the evening. If he is match-fit, we need to ensure he doesn't get a neck spasm again. We have good replacements. If Shubman cannot play, Dhruv Jurel is an option at number-4. However, we will have to look at the conditions as well.
If Shubman Gill does not play, Sai Sudharsan is certain to play in his place. Before the Guwahati Test, Gautam Gambhir had indicated Sudharsan's inclusion in the playing 11 by making him practice batting with one pad. He could be sent in at number three. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who batted at number three in Kolkata, could be moved down the order.
Nitish Kumar Reddy has returned to the team. Considering the fast and bouncy wicket in Guwahati, his inclusion in the playing 11 is also considered almost certain. With Nitish Kumar's arrival, Axar Patel might be benched.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Bench: Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Akash Deep.
