India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: India to field two major changes in Guwahati Test! Know who's IN and who's OUT

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11 Prediction: Having lost the Kolkata Test against South Africa and trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, the Indian team will now aim for an equaliser in Guwahati. This match is scheduled to be played from Saturday, November 22, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Shubman Gill, who was injured in the second Test, has not yet been ruled out of the Guwahati Test, but his chances of playing are very slim. If Gill does not play, then two major changes are certain in India's playing 11. Let's find out before the match which two players will get a place in the team and who will be out in their place?