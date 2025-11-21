Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: India to field two major changes in Guwahati Test! Know who's IN and who's OUT

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11 Prediction: Two major changes are expected in India's playing 11 for the Guwahati Test against South Africa. Let's tell you before the match who will be included and who will be dropped.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

Ind vs SA 2nd Test Playing 11

ChatGPT said: IND vs SA: Scene from the India–South Africa match (Photo source: BCCI)

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11 Prediction: Having lost the Kolkata Test against South Africa and trailing 0-1 in the two-match series, the Indian team will now aim for an equaliser in Guwahati. This match is scheduled to be played from Saturday, November 22, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Shubman Gill, who was injured in the second Test, has not yet been ruled out of the Guwahati Test, but his chances of playing are very slim. If Gill does not play, then two major changes are certain in India's playing 11. Let's find out before the match which two players will get a place in the team and who will be out in their place?

Jurel to play at No. 4

India's assistant coach, Sitanshu Kotak, has made it clear that if Gill is unavailable, Dhruv Jurel will play in his place in Guwahati. Kotak said a day before the second Test that Gill is recovering very well. A decision on his playing will be taken in the evening. If he is match-fit, we need to ensure he doesn't get a neck spasm again. We have good replacements. If Shubman cannot play, Dhruv Jurel is an option at number-4. However, we will have to look at the conditions as well.

Sudharsan back at No. 3!

If Shubman Gill does not play, Sai Sudharsan is certain to play in his place. Before the Guwahati Test, Gautam Gambhir had indicated Sudharsan's inclusion in the playing 11 by making him practice batting with one pad. He could be sent in at number three. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who batted at number three in Kolkata, could be moved down the order.

Axar Out, Nitish In

Nitish Kumar Reddy has returned to the team. Considering the fast and bouncy wicket in Guwahati, his inclusion in the playing 11 is also considered almost certain. With Nitish Kumar's arrival, Axar Patel might be benched.

India's Probable Playing XI for the Second Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Bench: Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Axar Patel, Akash Deep.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

India vs South Africa Test Series 2025

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 10:29 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / India vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11: India to field two major changes in Guwahati Test! Know who's IN and who's OUT

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

IND vs SA 2nd Test weather report: Rain may play spoilsport in Guwahati

IND vs SA 2nd Test Weather Report
Cricket News

IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Out, This Player to Lead Team India

Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul
Cricket News

MI eyes on pick 5 players for IPL 2026 auction with ₹7.75 crore budget

MI eyes on pick 5 players
Cricket News

IND vs SA: Why did Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel risk batting with only one pad?

Cricket News

Cricket's 'Rubber Man' Who Earned 'Man of the Match' Solely for Fielding

Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.