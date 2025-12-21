World Test Championship 2025-27: Australia extends lead at top of points table, England struggles after losing third Ashes Test, falling below India and Pakistan

Australian Team (Image: IANS)
Australia has secured the five-match Test series by defeating England by 82 runs in the third Test match of the Ashes series, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead. With this victory, Australia has retained the Ashes trophy. Furthermore, Australia continues its dominance in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, while England's situation remains dire.
Australia remains at the top of the WTC points table, having won all six matches played so far. The Kangaroos are in first place with 72 points and a 100% winning percentage. Embarrassingly, India is not even in the top 5 of the points table for the first time. South Africa is in second place with 36 points and a 75% winning percentage. Sri Lanka and New Zealand hold the third and fourth positions with 16 points and a 66.67% winning percentage, respectively. Pakistan is in fifth place with 12 points and a 50% winning percentage.
The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, has won only four out of nine matches. They have 52 points and are in sixth place with a 48.15% winning percentage. After losing their third consecutive Ashes Test, England's situation has worsened, falling below India. The team has moved to seventh place, with 26 points and a 27.08% winning percentage. Bangladesh and West Indies occupy the eighth and ninth positions.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Drawn
|No Result
|Points
|Winning Percentage
|Australia
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|72
|100.00
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|India
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|England
|8
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|26
|27.08
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|West Indies
|7
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|4
|4.76
In this third Test, Australia scored 371 runs in their first innings, aided by a century from Alex Carey and a half-century from Usman Khawaja. In response, England's first innings folded for 286, giving Australia an 85-run lead. In the second innings, Australia posted 349 runs, powered by a brilliant 170 from Travis Head. Thus, the team set a massive target of 435 runs for England to win. On the fifth day, England's team was bowled out for 352 in their second innings. Australia won the match by 82 runs.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending