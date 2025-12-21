World Test Championship 2025-27: Australia extends lead at top of points table, England struggles after losing third Ashes Test, falling below India and Pakistan

Australia remains at the top of the WTC points table, having won all six matches played so far. The Kangaroos are in first place with 72 points and a 100% winning percentage. Embarrassingly, India is not even in the top 5 of the points table for the first time. South Africa is in second place with 36 points and a 75% winning percentage. Sri Lanka and New Zealand hold the third and fourth positions with 16 points and a 66.67% winning percentage, respectively. Pakistan is in fifth place with 12 points and a 50% winning percentage.