Sanju Samson to Play ODIs Ahead of T20 World Cup as Kerala Squad Announced for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Last year, Samson was not included in the Vijay Hazare Trophy team due to a dispute with the KCA. Now he has a golden opportunity to make a comeback in the ODI team by performing brilliantly in this domestic tournament. This is especially true because Rishabh Pant, who is playing the role of backup wicketkeeper in ODIs, has a very weak record in the limited-overs format. On the other hand, Sanju Samson's average in ODI career is more than 56, which includes one century and three half-centuries.