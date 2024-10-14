Indian fast bowlers intimidate Steve Smith! Australia’s tension increases by refusing to open in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Meanwhile, Ian Chappell had already advised not to open with Travis Head in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and instead, save him for facing spinners like Ashwin. This has increased the difficulties for selector George Bailey and the team management.
Steve Smith as an opener Australian selector George Bailey has confirmed that Steve Smith will not open in the 5-Test match Border-Gavaskar series against India. He wants to bat at number four. Smith has opened in some matches but has not been successful. He struggled in New Zealand as well. Now, he wants to bat in the middle order again.
Pat Cummins to bat at his favorite number Bailey confirmed that captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald have decided to bring Steve Smith back to his favorite number four. Bailey said that apart from Green’s injury, Pat Cummins, Andrew McDonald, and Smith were in constant touch. Steve expressed his desire to bat in the middle order instead of opening.