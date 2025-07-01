India’s Bangladesh tour uncertain? Government approval pending

BCB Chairman Provides Update Aminul Islam, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), confirmed after a marathon board meeting on Monday that discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are ongoing. He stated, “We are having positive discussions with the BCCI. We are discussing how we can do the series and if we cannot host it right now, we will do it at some other possible time.” Aminul added that while India hasn’t formally requested a postponement, the tour hinges on government approval.

Team India’s Schedule Packed Until January 2026 Interestingly, Bangladesh is planning for a new window. Team India’s calendar is quite busy until January 2026, immediately followed by the T20 World Cup 2026 and then IPL 2026. Therefore, if the India tour of Bangladesh doesn’t happen next month, the BCB might have to wait until after IPL 2026.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Set for Return It’s worth noting that India hasn’t won an ODI series in Bangladesh since 2014. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both having retired from Test cricket, are poised to return to the ODI setup. The three-match ODI series will commence on 17 August in Mirpur and conclude on 23 August in Chattogram. The T20 series, scheduled from 26 to 31 August, marks India’s first bilateral T20 series on Bangladeshi soil.