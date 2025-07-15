India's Last Wicket Falls in Bizarre Fashion; Lords Victory Eludes Team India

Bashir bowled a superb delivery to Siraj. It was a toss-up ball, pitching outside off stump. The ball was of good length, which unexpectedly bounced and turned sharply inwards. Siraj tried his best to defend it on the back foot, and the ball hit the middle of his bat. But Bashir's ball had the magic of overspin. After hitting the pitch, the ball rolled back and hit the leg stump, causing the bails to fall. Siraj was out for 4 runs off 30 balls. Siraj couldn't believe he was out; his face fell in disappointment, while the England players erupted in joy.