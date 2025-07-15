15 July 2025,

Tuesday

India's Last Wicket Falls in Bizarre Fashion; Lords Victory Eludes Team India

On the fifth day, barring Ravindra Jadeja, no other batter could score runs against the English bowlers, and this proved to be the biggest reason for Team India's defeat.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

MOhammad Siraj Dismissal in Lords Test (Photo- CSK X)
MOhammad Siraj Dismissal in Lords Test (Photo- CSK X)

India lost the third Test match of the five-match Test series against England by 22 runs. This win gives England a 2-1 lead in the series. India were set a target of 193 runs to win the third Test, but their innings folded for 170 runs on day five.

England's bowlers completely dominated India's second innings. India had already lost four crucial wickets while chasing the target on the fourth day. On the fifth day, except for Ravindra Jadeja, no other batsman could score runs against the English bowlers. After the main batsmen were dismissed early, Jadeja valiantly tried to take the match close, forming crucial partnerships with the lower-order batsmen.

Jadeja remained unbeaten on 61 runs off 181 balls, displaying remarkable patience, but lacked sufficient support from the other end. Despite this, players like Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj showed great determination to stay at the crease, facing 54 and 30 balls respectively. However, Mohammed Siraj was unfortunately bowled by Shoaib Bashir at the end, bringing India's innings to a close at 170 runs.

How Siraj's Innings Ended

Bashir bowled a superb delivery to Siraj. It was a toss-up ball, pitching outside off stump. The ball was of good length, which unexpectedly bounced and turned sharply inwards. Siraj tried his best to defend it on the back foot, and the ball hit the middle of his bat. But Bashir's ball had the magic of overspin. After hitting the pitch, the ball rolled back and hit the leg stump, causing the bails to fall. Siraj was out for 4 runs off 30 balls. Siraj couldn't believe he was out; his face fell in disappointment, while the England players erupted in joy.

Related Topics

Cricket News

India vs England Test Series 2025

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 09:13 am

