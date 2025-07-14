India's Lord's Chase Record: A Steep 193-Run Mountain

India vs England 3rd Test, Lords Record: The third Test match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground in London is in its final stages. England has set India a relatively modest target of 193 runs. However, in the face of the disciplined line and length bowling of the English bowlers, this score has begun to seem insurmountable, and India has already lost four wickets for only 58 runs.
The final day's play of this thrilling contest remains. India needs 135 runs to win today. England, on the other hand, needs six wickets to claim victory. The good news for India is that experienced opening batsman KL Rahul, with 33 runs off 47 balls including six fours, is still at the crease.
Achieving this target will not be easy for India. Team India's record chasing targets at Lord's is extremely poor. In the history of Test cricket, there have been seven instances of chasing targets exceeding 190 runs at this historic ground, and India is not among them. The last time the team chased a score of 136 runs was in 1986. Then, under the leadership of Kapil Dev, India defeated England by 5 wickets. In the following 36 years, the team has never successfully chased a target, despite winning two matches at Lord's during this period.
Highest Successful Chases at Lord's
West Indies vs England – 344/1 chased – 1984
England vs New Zealand – 282/3 chased – 2004
South Africa vs Australia – 282/5 chased – 2025 (WTC Final)
England vs New Zealand – 279/5 chased – 2022
England vs New Zealand – 218/3 chased – 1965
England vs West Indies – 193/5 chased – 2012
England vs West Indies – 191/8 chased – 2000
India played its first match at this ground in 1932. Since then, the team has played a total of 19 Test matches at Lord's. In 14 of these matches, the team was bowled out for 200 runs or less. In three of these instances, the team failed even to cross the 100-run mark.
The last time India played at Lord's in 2018, they were dismissed for under 200 runs in both innings, scoring only 107 runs in the first innings and 130 in the second. Out of the 19 Test matches played here, India has won only 3, lost 12, and 4 matches ended in a draw.