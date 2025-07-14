India's Lord's Chase Record: A Steep 193-Run Mountain

Achieving this target will not be easy for India. Team India's record chasing targets at Lord's is extremely poor. In the history of Test cricket, there have been seven instances of chasing targets exceeding 190 runs at this historic ground, and India is not among them. The last time the team chased a score of 136 runs was in 1986. Then, under the leadership of Kapil Dev, India defeated England by 5 wickets. In the following 36 years, the team has never successfully chased a target, despite winning two matches at Lord's during this period.