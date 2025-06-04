scriptIPL 2025 Awards: Delhi Capitals Fail to Reach Playoffs, But Their Home Ground Bags Best Pitch Award | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025 Awards: Delhi Capitals Fail to Reach Playoffs, But Their Home Ground Bags Best Pitch Award

IPL 2025: Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi was initially awarded five matches, but when the IPL resumed, two more matches were added to its schedule, bringing the total to seven.

BharatJun 04, 2025 / 04:14 pm

Patrika Desk

DDCA Wins Best Pitch Awards in IPL 2025 (Photo Credit- IANS)

The Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) has won the prestigious ‘Best Pitch and Ground’ award from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This honour recognises the outstanding efforts of the ground staff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, who provided top-class playing conditions throughout the IPL season. The award acknowledges excellence in pitch quality, outfield maintenance, and overall ground management – ensuring a fair and competitive pitch for players and an exceptional experience for fans.
Expressing gratitude, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said, “This award is a testament to the tireless hard work of our curators, staff, and management. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards in cricket infrastructure.” DDCA Vice-President Shikha Kumar added, “This honour validates our collective vision of making the Arun Jaitley Stadium a world-class cricket venue. It’s a proud moment for Delhi cricket.” Delhi Capitals played their initial home matches of IPL 2025 in Visakhapatnam before shifting their base to the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Following a break due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi was one of six venues where matches were relocated after the tournament resumed.
Honorary Secretary Ashok Sharma stated, “Behind every great match is a dedicated team working around the clock. This award reflects their passion and professionalism.” Joint Secretary Amit Grover said, “We are thrilled with this recognition. It motivates us to continue investing in better facilities for players and fans.” Treasurer Harish Singla commented, “This achievement not only showcases our commitment to excellence but also highlights our efficient resource management and planning throughout the IPL season.”

Delhi’s Playoff Absence

The Delhi Capitals had a strong start to the 2025 edition, but their performance dipped as the season progressed. With seven wins, six losses, and one no-result, DC missed out on a top-four finish, ending up fifth with 15 points and will hope to make amends next season aiming to end an 18-year drought.
A DDCA statement said, “This recognition encourages us to work harder and assures us that we are doing what our members have asked us to do. This award reflects the DDCA’s dedication to the development of the game and highlights Delhi as a premier cricket venue in India. The DDCA thanks the BCCI and all stakeholders for their continued support and looks forward to hosting more world-class cricket in the days to come.”

