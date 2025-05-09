scriptIPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025 Cancellation Possible Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions: BCCI to Decide Today

In light of the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions, the BCCI has kept its options open regarding IPL 2025. These options include suspending the league or revising the tournament schedule.

BharatMay 09, 2025 / 09:23 am

Patrika Desk

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, IPL 2025: Rising tensions between India and Pakistan are now impacting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. On Thursday, the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was cancelled midway due to security concerns. This raises questions about whether the remaining season will be played.

A Crucial Meeting Regarding the Future of IPL

Dharamsala is approximately 90 kilometres from Pathankot. Cross-border air strikes were observed in the area on Thursday night, impacting the IPL match in Dharamsala, which was subsequently called off at approximately 9:35 PM. Following this incident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold a crucial meeting today to discuss the tournament’s future.

Rajeev Shukla’s Statement

According to a report in The Indian Express, in light of the India-Pakistan tension, the BCCI has kept its options open regarding IPL 2025. This includes halting the league or revising the tournament schedule. According to the report, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla stated, “We are monitoring the situation, consulting with the government, and will take a final decision on the IPL tomorrow. The situation is changing day by day. We will do whatever we are told and will inform all stakeholders. For now, our priority is the safety of all players, fans, and stakeholders.”

IPL Match Suddenly Cancelled

The report states that the decision to cancel the match in Dharamsala was taken by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) following a phone call from a senior cricket official. Security protocols were immediately implemented.
Upon receiving the information, the stadium’s lights were switched off, plunging the ground into darkness. Spectators were then urged to leave. IPL president Arun Dhumal was seen directing spectators near the boundary line to exit the stadium. Both teams’ players were immediately instructed to board their respective buses and return to their team hotels.

