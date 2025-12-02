Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

IPL 2026 Auction: 1355 players from 14 countries register, with Iyer among highest base-price names

IPL 2026 auction players list: 1355 players have registered for the mini-auction of IPL 2026. Meanwhile, there are 45 players, including Venkatesh Iyer, whose base price is the highest at ₹2 crore.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 02, 2025

IPL 2026 auction players list

IPL 2026 auction players list: Over a thousand players have registered for the Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL 2026) mini-auction. Among the Indian candidates, Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier, and Umesh Yadav are at the top of the list. Meanwhile, a total of 45 players, including Venkatesh Iyer, have the highest base price of ₹2 crore. Bids for all these players will be placed in the one-day mini-auction on December 16, which will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Josh Inglis's availability uncertain due to wedding

According to a report by Cricbuzz, a total of 1,355 players have registered for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. This includes big international names from England, Australia, and South Africa. Cameron Green, Matthew Short, and Steve Smith are among the Australian players expected to attract buyers. Josh Inglis has also registered for the auction, but his availability is uncertain due to his wedding. This long list also includes players like England's Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana.

These players have set their base price at ₹2 crore

A total of 45 players, including only two Indians, Bishnoi and Iyer, have set their base price at ₹2 crore. Among the 43 foreign players with a base price of ₹2 crore are Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Jamie Smith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq (both Afghanistan), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Inglis, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Hasaranga.

Shakib Al Hasan's base price is ₹1 crore

Veteran IPL player Shakib Al Hasan, who has played 71 matches across 9 seasons, has set his base price at ₹1 crore. This list also includes New Zealand's right-arm spinner Aditya Ashok, whose base price is ₹75 lakh. Shai Hope, Akil Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph are in the highest base price bracket.

Foreign players from 14 countries have registered

Foreign players from 14 countries, including Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Scotland, and USA, have registered for the IPL 2026 mega-auction. There is also one entry from Malaysia. Indian-born right-handed all-rounder Viren Deep Singh will be available at the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh.

Teams to fill 77 slots with a purse of ₹237.55 crore

It is worth noting that after retentions, the 10 IPL franchises will have a total of ₹237.55 crore to spend at the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to Abu Dhabi with the largest purse of ₹64.30 crore. Chennai Super Kings are second on the list with ₹43.40 crore. A total of 77 slots are to be filled by the teams, with 31 slots reserved for foreign players.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IPL Update

Published on:

02 Dec 2025 09:10 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IPL 2026 Auction: 1355 players from 14 countries register, with Iyer among highest base-price names

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Shubman Gill injury update: Good news for Indian cricket fans, Shubman Gill to return to the field from this series!

Shubman Gill return
Cricket News

IND vs SA: India set 350 yet slip into trouble, match flips in sudden twist

IND vs SA Ranchi ODI
Cricket News

Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes the only batsman in the world to achieve this feat

Virat Kohli Records
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma Shatters ODI Record for Most Sixes in Ranchi

Rohit Sharma Most ISxes in ODI
Cricket News

IND vs SA: South Africa holds the edge in ODIs

Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.