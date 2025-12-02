IPL 2026 Auction: 1355 players from 14 countries register, with Iyer among highest base-price names

IPL 2026 auction players list: Over a thousand players have registered for the Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL 2026) mini-auction. Among the Indian candidates, Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier, and Umesh Yadav are at the top of the list. Meanwhile, a total of 45 players, including Venkatesh Iyer, have the highest base price of ₹2 crore. Bids for all these players will be placed in the one-day mini-auction on December 16, which will be held in Abu Dhabi.