IPL 2026 Auction: 1355 players from 14 countries register, with Iyer among highest base-price names

IPL 2026 auction players list: Over a thousand players have registered for the Indian Premier League 2026 (IPL 2026) mini-auction. Among the Indian candidates, Mayank Agarwal, KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Mavi, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Sandeep Warrier, and Umesh Yadav are at the top of the list. Meanwhile, a total of 45 players, including Venkatesh Iyer, have the highest base price of ₹2 crore. Bids for all these players will be placed in the one-day mini-auction on December 16, which will be held in Abu Dhabi.
According to a report by Cricbuzz, a total of 1,355 players have registered for the IPL 2026 mini-auction. This includes big international names from England, Australia, and South Africa. Cameron Green, Matthew Short, and Steve Smith are among the Australian players expected to attract buyers. Josh Inglis has also registered for the auction, but his availability is uncertain due to his wedding. This long list also includes players like England's Jamie Smith and Jonny Bairstow, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, and Matheesha Pathirana.
A total of 45 players, including only two Indians, Bishnoi and Iyer, have set their base price at ₹2 crore. Among the 43 foreign players with a base price of ₹2 crore are Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Jamie Smith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq (both Afghanistan), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Inglis, Mustafizur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Daniel Lawrence, Liam Livingstone, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, and Hasaranga.
Veteran IPL player Shakib Al Hasan, who has played 71 matches across 9 seasons, has set his base price at ₹1 crore. This list also includes New Zealand's right-arm spinner Aditya Ashok, whose base price is ₹75 lakh. Shai Hope, Akil Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph are in the highest base price bracket.
Foreign players from 14 countries, including Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Scotland, and USA, have registered for the IPL 2026 mega-auction. There is also one entry from Malaysia. Indian-born right-handed all-rounder Viren Deep Singh will be available at the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh.
It is worth noting that after retentions, the 10 IPL franchises will have a total of ₹237.55 crore to spend at the auction. Kolkata Knight Riders are heading to Abu Dhabi with the largest purse of ₹64.30 crore. Chennai Super Kings are second on the list with ₹43.40 crore. A total of 77 slots are to be filled by the teams, with 31 slots reserved for foreign players.
