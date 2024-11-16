scriptIPL Mega Auction 2025: Pant, Butler, and Iyer’s Bids to be Held Before KL Rahul and Chahal, Know the ‘Marquee Player’ Rule | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL Mega Auction 2025: Pant, Butler, and Iyer’s Bids to be Held Before KL Rahul and Chahal, Know the ‘Marquee Player’ Rule

The list of marquee players includes seven Indians. Iyer, Pant, and Arshdeep Singh are part of the first set of six marquee players. Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Siraj are part of the second set.

New DelhiNov 16, 2024 / 02:46 pm

Patrika Desk

IPL Mega Auction 2025, Marquee players rule: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Many big names will be part of it. The marquee players will be bid on first in the mega auction. The 12 marquee players include captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul, who were released by their respective teams.
The list of marquee players has been divided into two sets. Iyer, Pant, and Arshdeep Singh are part of the first set of six marquee players. Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul, and Mohammad Siraj are part of the second set. Five foreign players, including Mitchell Starc, England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler, England’s all-rounder Liam Livingstone, South Africa’s explosive batsman David Miller, and South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, are also part of the list.
The base price of all 12 marquee players is Rs 2 crore. The first set of marquee players, including Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc, will be bid on first. The bids for Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami, and Mohammad Siraj will be held later, as they are part of the second set.
KKR and RR do not have RTM. This is the first time since 2018 that the list of marquee players has been divided into two sets. In 2018, there were 16 marquee players in two sets. In the 2022 mega auction, there were 10 marquee players in one set. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) had retained all six players, due to which they will not have the Right-to-Match (RTM) option in the auction.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have four RTM options, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have three, Delhi Capitals (DC) have two, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Mumbai Indians (MI) have one RTM option each.
A total of 574 players, including 366 Indians and 208 foreigners, will be part of the mega auction. Three players are from associate teams, including American cricketer Ali Khan, former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand, and Scotland’s Brandon McMullan.
Out of the total, 330 uncapped players will be part of the auction, including 318 Indians and 12 foreigners. There are 204 slots available in the 10 teams, including 70 slots for foreign players. The mega auction will start on November 24 at 3:30 pm Indian time.

