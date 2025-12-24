Jaipur: Rohit Sharma storm in VHT 2025-26, century off so many balls

In response, Mumbai had a brilliant start. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rohit Sharma gave the team a fiery start. Angkrish was out for 38 runs off 58 balls, while Rohit Sharma completed his century in 62 balls, hitting 8 sixes and 8 fours in the process. Mumbai lost their first wicket at the score of 141 when Raghuvanshi was dismissed by Ankur Malik on the fourth ball of the 20th over. At the time of writing, Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 109, accompanied by Mushir Khan, the brother of Sarfaraz Khan, at the crease.