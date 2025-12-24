Jaipur: Rohit Sharma storm in VHT 2025-26, century off so many balls

Indian opening batter Rohit Sharma. (Photo source: X@/BCCI)
Rohit Sharma Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: In a match being played at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Rohit Sharma smashed a century off 62 balls. During this, he hit 8 sixes and 8 fours, maintaining a strike rate of 162. This is Rohit Sharma's 37th century in his List A career. He has also played 74 half-century innings.
In this match, Sikkim won the toss and decided to bat first. The team had a very poor start, and Amit Rai was out for 0 on the second ball of the second over. Following this, Sai Satwik and captain Ashish Thapa built a good partnership. However, as soon as Sikkim's score crossed 50, Sai Satwik was dismissed for 34 runs.
After this, Ashish Thapa was joined by Kranti Kumar, and together they took the team past 100. Ashish Thapa and Kranti were settled, and they propelled the team past 150 in just 30 overs. Thapa was out for 79 runs off 87 balls, while Kranti played a knock of 34 runs off 52 balls. Later, Gurinder Singh scored 17 runs and Robin Limbu scored 31 runs, helping Sikkim reach 236 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs.
In response, Mumbai had a brilliant start. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rohit Sharma gave the team a fiery start. Angkrish was out for 38 runs off 58 balls, while Rohit Sharma completed his century in 62 balls, hitting 8 sixes and 8 fours in the process. Mumbai lost their first wicket at the score of 141 when Raghuvanshi was dismissed by Ankur Malik on the fourth ball of the 20th over. At the time of writing, Rohit Sharma was unbeaten on 109, accompanied by Mushir Khan, the brother of Sarfaraz Khan, at the crease.
At the start of the match, Rohit Sharma presented the debut cap to Sarfaraz Khan's brother, Mushir Khan. The 20-year-old cricketer has represented India's Under-19 team and has also played one match for Punjab Kings. The most significant moment for Mushir was not only receiving his debut cap from a cricketer of Rohit Sharma's stature but also getting the opportunity to bat alongside him in this match.
