Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana named world’s best cricketers, honoured with top award

Bumrah Named ‘Star of the Year’ Jasprit Bumrah, who in 2024 became the first-ever Test bowler to take 200 wickets at an average of under 20, has been described as the ‘Star of the Year’ by Wisden editor Lawrence Booth. Bumrah took 71 Test wickets at an average of under 15 and played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup victory in the Caribbean in June. In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah alone took 32 wickets at an average of 13.06. Booth wrote that he was devastating. He also claimed Bumrah to be among the greatest ever.

Smriti Mandhana World’s Best Female Player Indian women’s cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been named the world’s best female player by Wisden. Mandhana scored 1659 runs across all formats in 2024, the most runs scored by a female player in a calendar year in international cricket. This includes four ODI centuries, another record. Mandhana also scored her second Test century (149) in a ten-wicket victory against South Africa in June.

Nicholas Pooran Named Best T20 Player West Indies star batsman Nicholas Pooran has been declared the best T20 player of the year. Surrey Dominates Five Cricketers of the Year This year’s Wisden Five Cricketers of the Year included three players from Surrey County: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, and Dan Worrall. Also included were Liam Dawson of Hampshire and England player Sophie Ecclestone.