Kane Williamson Makes Test Cricket History, Surpasses Records Held by Virat Kohli and Joe Root

Kane Williamson completes 9000 Test Runs: Kane Williamson has completed 9,000 runs in his Test career against England in Christchurch.

New DelhiNov 30, 2024 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson completes 9000 Test Runs: New Zealand and England are currently playing a Test match in Christchurch, where Kiwi star Kane Williamson has completed 9,000 runs in his Test career. Williamson became the newest member of the 9,000-run club, achieving this feat in his 182nd innings, making him the eighth-fastest to reach this milestone in Test cricket history. Among his contemporaries, Williamson is the second-fastest to reach this milestone, with Steve Smith being the fastest, having achieved it in just 174 innings.
Williamson’s achievement has been remarkable, surpassing his contemporaries Virat Kohli and Joe Root, who took 196 and 197 innings respectively to reach this milestone. Former Indian captain Kohli achieved this feat in a recent Test match against New Zealand in Bangalore. On the other hand, Williamson’s rapid rise to fame has put him alongside cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Younis Khan, who achieved this feat quickly.

Fastest to Reach 9000 Test Runs among Active Batsmen

Steve Smith (Australia) – 174 innings
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 182 innings
Joe Root (England) – 196 innings
Virat Kohli (India) – 197 innings

Ahead of Virat Kohli and Joe Root in Terms of Average

Williamson’s overall Test batting average is close to 55. He is ahead of Joe Root (50.81) and Virat Kohli (48.13), and is only slightly behind Steve Smith (56.40).

Fastest to Reach 9000 Test Runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 172
Steve Smith (Australia) – 174
Rahul Dravid (India) – 176
Brian Lara (West Indies) – 177
Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 177
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 178
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 179
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 182
Younis Khan (Pakistan) – 184
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 188
Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 192

