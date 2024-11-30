Kane Williamson Makes Test Cricket History, Surpasses Records Held by Virat Kohli and Joe Root

Fastest to Reach 9000 Test Runs among Active BatsmenSteve Smith (Australia) – 174 innings
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 182 innings
Joe Root (England) – 196 innings
Virat Kohli (India) – 197 innings
Ahead of Virat Kohli and Joe Root in Terms of AverageWilliamson’s overall Test batting average is close to 55. He is ahead of Joe Root (50.81) and Virat Kohli (48.13), and is only slightly behind Steve Smith (56.40).
Fastest to Reach 9000 Test RunsKumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) – 172
Steve Smith (Australia) – 174
Rahul Dravid (India) – 176
Brian Lara (West Indies) – 177
Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 177
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 178
Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 179
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 182
Younis Khan (Pakistan) – 184
Jacques Kallis (South Africa) – 188
Sunil Gavaskar (India) – 192