Kane Williamson Makes Test Cricket History, Surpasses Records Held by Virat Kohli and Joe Root

Williamson’s achievement has been remarkable, surpassing his contemporaries Virat Kohli and Joe Root, who took 196 and 197 innings respectively to reach this milestone. Former Indian captain Kohli achieved this feat in a recent Test match against New Zealand in Bangalore. On the other hand, Williamson’s rapid rise to fame has put him alongside cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Younis Khan, who achieved this feat quickly.

Fastest to Reach 9000 Test Runs among Active Batsmen Steve Smith (Australia) – 174 innings

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 182 innings

Joe Root (England) – 196 innings

Virat Kohli (India) – 197 innings Ahead of Virat Kohli and Joe Root in Terms of Average Williamson’s overall Test batting average is close to 55. He is ahead of Joe Root (50.81) and Virat Kohli (48.13), and is only slightly behind Steve Smith (56.40).