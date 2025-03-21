KKR vs RCB: IPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

IPL 2025 can be viewed on TV in India on the Star Sports network. These matches will be available in Hindi and English, as well as several regional languages on Star Sports channels. For digital streaming, live streaming of these matches can be viewed on JioCinema.

IPL 2025 matches will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM. For double-header matches, the daytime matches will start at 3:30 PM, and the toss will be at 3:00 PM. IPL 2025 will commence on 22 March 2025 and conclude on 25 May 2025. The season will feature a total of 74 matches played across 13 venues in India between 10 teams. Notably, Kolkata’s historic Eden Gardens will host the opening match of IPL 2025, and the final match of the season will also be played there.

Stars to Participate in the Opening Ceremony The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be held at Eden Gardens on 22 March (Saturday) at 6:00 PM, featuring performances by renowned Bollywood celebrities such as Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani. The opening ceremony will also be broadcast on the Star Sports network on TV and live-streamed on JioCinema.

Every season of the IPL witnesses the breaking of records and the creation of new milestones. This season will also see a focus on major records. Currently, the top individual score in the history of this league is Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 175 runs in the 2013 season. Gayle achieved this feat in just 66 balls.

Prior to this, in 2008, Brendon McCullum scored an unbeaten 158 runs off 73 balls, which is now the second-highest individual score in the league’s history. Among Indian players, KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132 runs off 69 balls in the 2020 season is the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the IPL. Regarding bowling, IPL 2025 will see the presence of three legends who could join the 200-wicket club. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets in the IPL so far, with 205 wickets. In IPL 2025, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (181 wickets), Sunil Narine (180 wickets), and Ravichandran Ashwin (180 wickets) have a good chance of joining this exclusive 200-wicket club.

Regarding the most matches played, three Indian legends hold this record. Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) has played 264 matches. Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has played 257 IPL matches. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has played 252 matches.