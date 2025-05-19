scriptKL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

KL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record

Although Delhi lost the match, their star batsman KL Rahul created history in T20 cricket.

BharatMay 19, 2025 / 09:30 am

Patrika Desk

KL Rahul

गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ शतक पूरा करने के बाद खुशी जाहिर करते केएल राहुल। (फोटो सोर्स: एक्‍स@/DelhiCapitals)

KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli Record: A thrilling match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans was played on Sunday, 18 May, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. GT won the match by 10 wickets with 6 balls to spare. Although Delhi lost the match, their star batsman KL Rahul created history in T20 cricket. In this match, KL Rahul played a blistering innings of 112 runs off just 65 balls, smashing 14 fours and 4 sixes. He reached his 8000 T20 runs while scoring 33 runs, breaking Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest to reach this milestone. He is now the third player in the world to reach 8000 runs, after Chris Gayle and Babar Azam.

Virat Kohli Reached the Milestone in 243 Innings

Virat Kohli reached 8000 runs in T20 cricket in 243 innings. He achieved this feat in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019. For the past 6 years, no one had broken Kohli’s record. Now, KL Rahul has shattered this record by smashing Gujarat Titans’ bowlers.

KL Rahul Reached 8000 Runs in 19 Fewer Innings Than Virat

Before the match against Gujarat Titans, KL Rahul had 7967 runs in T20 cricket. He completed his 8000 runs in T20 cricket after scoring 33 runs. These runs came in his 224th innings. Rahul now has 8079 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the 8000-run mark in 19 fewer innings than Kohli.

Fastest to 8000 Runs in T20 (by Innings)

213 – Chris Gayle
218 – Babar Azam
224 – KL Rahul*
243 – Virat Kohli
244 – Mohammad Rizwan

News / Sports / Cricket News / KL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

National News

Pakistan targeted Golden Temple, Indian Army foiled plot

in 5 hours

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

Moradabad

UP Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Rain Predicted Amidst Heatwave

in 1 hour

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

Jaipur

PM Modi’s First Rajasthan Visit Post Operation Sindoor

in 1 hour

Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

Jaipur

Train halts and routes changed—will your train be affected?

in 3 hours

Latest Cricket News

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Three Teams Qualify, One Spot Remains Contested

Cricket News

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Three Teams Qualify, One Spot Remains Contested

in 3 hours

KL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record

Cricket News

KL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record

in 2 hours

IPL 2025 Restart: Points Table Update and Match Preview

Sports

IPL 2025 Restart: Points Table Update and Match Preview

2 days ago

Virat Kohli Poised to Break Record and Claim Orange Cap Today

Cricket News

Virat Kohli Poised to Break Record and Claim Orange Cap Today

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

CSK vs RR: A Battle for Pride as Chennai and Rajasthan Clash

क्रिकेट

CSK vs RR: A Battle for Pride as Chennai and Rajasthan Clash

in 5 hours

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Three Teams Qualify, One Spot Remains Contested

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025 Playoffs: Three Teams Qualify, One Spot Remains Contested

in 3 hours

KL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record

क्रिकेट

KL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record

in 2 hours

IPL 2025 Restart: Points Table Update and Match Preview

खेल

IPL 2025 Restart: Points Table Update and Match Preview

2 days ago

Virat Kohli Poised to Break Record and Claim Orange Cap Today

क्रिकेट

Virat Kohli Poised to Break Record and Claim Orange Cap Today

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.