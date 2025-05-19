KL Rahul Shatters Virat Kohli's Six-Year-Old IPL Record

Virat Kohli Reached the Milestone in 243 Innings Virat Kohli reached 8000 runs in T20 cricket in 243 innings. He achieved this feat in a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2019. For the past 6 years, no one had broken Kohli’s record. Now, KL Rahul has shattered this record by smashing Gujarat Titans’ bowlers.

KL Rahul Reached 8000 Runs in 19 Fewer Innings Than Virat Before the match against Gujarat Titans, KL Rahul had 7967 runs in T20 cricket. He completed his 8000 runs in T20 cricket after scoring 33 runs. These runs came in his 224th innings. Rahul now has 8079 runs in T20 cricket. He reached the 8000-run mark in 19 fewer innings than Kohli.