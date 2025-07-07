Lara’s 400-run record broken, but captain declares innings: Know the Reason

ZIM vs SA 2nd Test: The second match of the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and South Africa is underway at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Having won the first Test by 328 runs, the South African team, in the second match against Zimbabwe, put on a phenomenal display, declaring their first innings at a mammoth 626/5 on the second day. In this match, acting captain Wiaan Mulder batted aggressively and scored a triple century. This made him the highest individual scorer for South Africa in a Test match.