7 July 2025,

Monday

Cricket News

Lara’s 400-run record broken, but captain declares innings: Know the Reason

The second match of the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and South Africa is being played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Wiaan Mulder
Wiaan Mulder (Photo Credit - Proteas Men @X)

ZIM vs SA 2nd Test: The second match of the two-match Test series between Zimbabwe and South Africa is underway at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Having won the first Test by 328 runs, the South African team, in the second match against Zimbabwe, put on a phenomenal display, declaring their first innings at a mammoth 626/5 on the second day. In this match, acting captain Wiaan Mulder batted aggressively and scored a triple century. This made him the highest individual scorer for South Africa in a Test match.

Although captain Mulder had the golden opportunity to break the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket (400 runs), set by Brian Lara on 12 April 2004 against England in St. John's, West Indies, he declared the innings after lunch on the second day of the second Test match against Zimbabwe. At the time of the declaration, the South African captain was unbeaten on 367 runs, having faced 334 balls, including 49 fours and 4 towering sixes.

Why did South Africa declare the innings?

South Africa has amassed a huge score on the second day against the weaker Zimbabwean team. South Africa will now aim to quickly bowl out the under-pressure hosts and enforce the follow-on, thus avoiding the need for a second innings, especially with three days remaining in the match. At the time of writing, Zimbabwe had lost 3 wickets for 18 runs in 8.3 overs in their first innings.

Top 5 Highest Individual Scores in Test Cricket

Brian Lara (400* runs off 582 balls) – West Indies vs England – (St. John's, 2004)
Matthew Hayden (380 runs off 437 balls) – Australia vs Zimbabwe (Perth, 2003)
Brian Lara (375 runs off 538 balls) – West Indies vs England (St. John's, 1994)
Mahela Jayawardene (374 runs off 572 balls) – Sri Lanka vs South Africa (Colombo, 2006)
Wiaan Mulder (367* runs off 334 balls) – South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Bulawayo, 2025)

07 Jul 2025 05:27 pm

