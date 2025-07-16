Lords Thriller 1990: India Needed 24, This All-Rounder Hit 4 Sixes in a Row—Could Jadeja Have Done It Too?

Kapil Dev also found himself in a similar situation to Jadeja's. But then, instead of giving the strike to the other batsman, Kapil took responsibility himself and batted aggressively. This was in 1990, when the Indian team toured England. In the match played at Lord's, England declared their first innings at 653 for four. This was the innings where wicketkeeper Kiran More dropped a catch of Graham Gooch when he was on 33, a catch that proved to be 300 runs more expensive. Gooch went on to score 333 runs in that match.