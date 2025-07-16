Lords Thriller 1990: India Needed 24, This All-Rounder Hit 4 Sixes in a Row—Could Jadeja Have Done It Too?

India vs England Lords Test: The third Test match between India and England, played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, ended in a thrilling climax. India needed only 135 runs on the final day. However, the failure of the top and middle order put them in a difficult position, and ultimately, the team lost the match by 22 runs. With this defeat, England took a 2-1 lead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
After India lost their eighth wicket at 112 runs, Ravindra Jadeja played sensibly, first partnering with Jasprit Bumrah for a 35-run stand and then adding 23 runs for the last wicket with Mohammed Siraj. However, in an over bowled by spinner Shoaib Bashir, Jadeja gave the strike to Siraj, and unfortunately, Siraj was bowled.
While Jadeja was trying to build a partnership with Siraj, the bowling of Chris Woakes, Joe Root, and Shoaib Bashir was not very effective at that time. Bashir and Root's off-spin, in particular, wasn't turning much. Jadeja had a golden opportunity to adopt an aggressive approach. He showed wisdom by keeping the strike with Bumrah and Siraj, but letting Siraj face the entire over from Bashir proved risky. In this situation, Jadeja should have adopted an aggressive attitude like the former great all-rounder Kapil Dev.
Kapil Dev also found himself in a similar situation to Jadeja's. But then, instead of giving the strike to the other batsman, Kapil took responsibility himself and batted aggressively. This was in 1990, when the Indian team toured England. In the match played at Lord's, England declared their first innings at 653 for four. This was the innings where wicketkeeper Kiran More dropped a catch of Graham Gooch when he was on 33, a catch that proved to be 300 runs more expensive. Gooch went on to score 333 runs in that match.
In response to England's massive score, Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin (Mohammad Azharuddin) batted aggressively, scoring 121 runs off 111 balls. Despite this, the Indian batting faltered. However, in the lower order, Kapil Dev played a similar aggressive innings to Jadeja's. At one point, India had lost 9 wickets and needed 24 runs to avoid the follow-on.
Narendra Hirwani was batting at the non-striker's end with Kapil Dev. Kapil had no faith in Hirwani. So, Kapil adopted an aggressive approach, hitting off-spinner Eddie Hemmings for four sixes in four balls and saving the follow-on. Kapil's assessment of Hirwani proved correct. Hirwani was out lbw on the first ball of the next over. Despite Kapil's innings, India lost the match by 247 runs.