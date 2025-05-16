scriptLSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Cricket News

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

This is not the first time Mayank has been sidelined due to injury. He also missed a significant portion of the 2024 season due to a strange toe injury. He missed not only the IPL but also the domestic cricket season. However, he did debut for India in the T20 series against Bangladesh in October 2024.

BharatMay 16, 2025 / 09:18 am

Patrika Desk

Lucknow Super Giants
Mayank Yadav, Indian Premier League 2025: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have suffered another major setback. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a back injury. He has been replaced by New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke for ₹3 crore.
Mayank had been battling injuries at the start of the season as well. After returning, he played two matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), but managed only two wickets.

This is not the first time Mayank has been sidelined due to injury. He was also out of action for most of the 2024 season due to a strange toe injury. He missed not only the IPL but also the domestic cricket season. However, he did make his debut for India in the T20 series against Bangladesh in October 2024.
Commenting on his injury, Mayank said, “I had a major injury that kept me away from cricket for 5-6 months. The body needs time to regain its rhythm. There have been no changes in my bowling technique, but it’s essential to rebuild the body and pace.”

Punjab Kings Changes: Ferguson Replaced by Jamieson

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have also suffered a major blow with the injury to fast bowler Lockie Ferguson. He was injured during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has been replaced by his compatriot Kyle Jamieson for ₹2 crore. Jamieson previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Gujarat Titans Setback: Jos Buttler Replaced by Kusal Mendis

Gujarat Titans (GT) have heavily relied on their top order this season. But the team has now suffered a major setback as Jos Buttler has decided to withdraw from the remaining IPL matches to focus on national team commitments. He has been replaced by Sri Lankan batsman Kusal Mendis for ₹75 lakh. Buttler’s absence could make the playoff challenge more difficult for captain Shubman Gill.

News / Sports / Cricket News / LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

Special

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan for first time after ‘Operation Sindoor’ success, to address public

in 4 hours

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

Chandigarh Haryana

Haryana Board 10th Results Expected Today

in 4 hours

‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

Cricket News

‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

in 5 hours

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

Cricket News

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

Cricket News

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

in 4 hours

Another Twist in India's Next Test Captain Race

Cricket News

Another Twist in India's Next Test Captain Race

2 days ago

IPL 2025: Veteran Pacer Returns to India, Boost for Mumbai Indians

Cricket News

IPL 2025: Veteran Pacer Returns to India, Boost for Mumbai Indians

2 days ago

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

Cricket News

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

2 days ago

Trending Sports News

‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

क्रिकेट

‘No regrets…’: Kohli spoke to this legend before retirement, real reason revealed

in 5 hours

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

क्रिकेट

LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

in 4 hours

Another Twist in India's Next Test Captain Race

क्रिकेट

Another Twist in India's Next Test Captain Race

2 days ago

IPL 2025: Veteran Pacer Returns to India, Boost for Mumbai Indians

क्रिकेट

IPL 2025: Veteran Pacer Returns to India, Boost for Mumbai Indians

2 days ago

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

क्रिकेट

RCB Star Batsman Faces IPL 2025 Setback: Injury Rules Him Out of Remaining Matches

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.