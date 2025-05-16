LSG Bowler Mayank Markande Ruled Out of IPL Due to Injury

Mayank had been battling injuries at the start of the season as well. After returning, he played two matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), but managed only two wickets. This is not the first time Mayank has been sidelined due to injury. He was also out of action for most of the 2024 season due to a strange toe injury. He missed not only the IPL but also the domestic cricket season. However, he did make his debut for India in the T20 series against Bangladesh in October 2024.

Commenting on his injury, Mayank said, “I had a major injury that kept me away from cricket for 5-6 months. The body needs time to regain its rhythm. There have been no changes in my bowling technique, but it’s essential to rebuild the body and pace.”

Punjab Kings Changes: Ferguson Replaced by Jamieson Punjab Kings (PBKS) have also suffered a major blow with the injury to fast bowler Lockie Ferguson. He was injured during a match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He has been replaced by his compatriot Kyle Jamieson for ₹2 crore. Jamieson previously played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).