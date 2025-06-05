scriptLucknow Super Giants May Drop Zaheer Khan After IPL 2024 | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Lucknow Super Giants May Drop Zaheer Khan After IPL 2024

LSG May Oust Mentor Zaheen Khan: Reports have begun to emerge regarding changes to teams for the next season following the conclusion of IPL 2025.

BharatJun 05, 2025 / 10:00 am

Patrika Desk

LSG may oust mentor Zaheen Khan

During the jersey launch, LSG mentor Zaheer Khan, owner Sanjiv Goenka, and captain Rishabh Pant. (Photo source: X@/LSG)

LSG May Oust Mentor Zaheen Khan: With the conclusion of IPL 2025, off-season discussions have begun. Many franchises will be making changes to their players and coaching staff before the next season. Meanwhile, the most significant change may occur within the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team. With only six wins out of 14 matches, placing them seventh, the team’s performance has been extremely poor. This has led to questions about the future of some key members of the LSG coaching staff, currently under the guidance of Zaheer Khan.

Zaheer Khan’s Contract Was for One Year

According to a Cricbuzz report, Zaheer Khan himself is facing this predicament. It has been learned that when Zaheer Khan was included as a mentor before the start of last year’s mega auction, he was only given a one-year contract. Renewing that contract seems difficult. Sources suggest that Zaheer Khan may be let go.
Zaheer was brought in to work alongside head coach Justin Langer, whose contract is also up for renewal. While it’s unclear how well the two coordinated during the season, a sense of dissatisfaction appears to exist within the team and management. Discussions at this stage suggest that more attention is being focused on Zaheer compared to Langer.

LSG Has Not Reached the Playoffs for Two Years

LSG franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka is considered passionate about cricket and the possibilities of the IPL, and the team has failed to make the playoffs for the past two seasons. While Zaheer may not be held accountable for the 2024 season, management is not very happy with the team’s performance this season. It is said that Zaheer has a good professional relationship with captain Rishabh Pant, but Pant disappointed with the bat.

Pant Did Not Perform Well in 12 Matches

Pant scored 269 runs in 14 matches, including a century and a half-century, but did not contribute significantly in the remaining 12 matches. While the team’s mentor cannot be blamed for the captain’s disappointing performance, it was Zaheer who helped shape the team’s vision and approach. Both he and Pant spoke about playing fearless cricket this season. But whatever the intention, the expected results clearly did not materialise.

