Lucknow Super Giants May Drop Zaheer Khan After IPL 2024

Zaheer Khan’s Contract Was for One Year According to a Cricbuzz report, Zaheer Khan himself is facing this predicament. It has been learned that when Zaheer Khan was included as a mentor before the start of last year’s mega auction, he was only given a one-year contract. Renewing that contract seems difficult. Sources suggest that Zaheer Khan may be let go.

Zaheer was brought in to work alongside head coach Justin Langer, whose contract is also up for renewal. While it’s unclear how well the two coordinated during the season, a sense of dissatisfaction appears to exist within the team and management. Discussions at this stage suggest that more attention is being focused on Zaheer compared to Langer.

LSG Has Not Reached the Playoffs for Two Years LSG franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka is considered passionate about cricket and the possibilities of the IPL, and the team has failed to make the playoffs for the past two seasons. While Zaheer may not be held accountable for the 2024 season, management is not very happy with the team’s performance this season. It is said that Zaheer has a good professional relationship with captain Rishabh Pant, but Pant disappointed with the bat.