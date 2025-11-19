MI eyes on pick 5 players for IPL 2026 auction with ₹7.75 crore budget

MI eyes on pick 5 players: The previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was not particularly successful for Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the five-time champions have significantly strengthened their squad even before the auction. They have already assembled a team of 20 players by acquiring three players through trades, meaning they won't need many more. MI will now look to acquire players at the auction who can step in if someone gets injured or takes a break. Let's take a look at the five slots for which MI will be searching for better players to fill at the IPL 2026 auction.