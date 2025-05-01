scriptMI Make Major Change Ahead of RR Clash: Three-Time 10-Wicket-Hauler Joins Squad | Latest News | Patrika News
MI Make Major Change Ahead of RR Clash: Three-Time 10-Wicket-Hauler Joins Squad

May 01, 2025 / 05:42 pm

Vignesh Puthur Ruled Out: Mumbai Indians’ young bowler, Vignesh Puthur, has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to injury. This young player made his IPL debut in March during Mumbai Indians’ first match of the IPL 2025 tournament against Chennai Super Kings. In his very first match, Puthur attracted everyone’s attention by taking three wickets. Puthur has taken six wickets this season in 5 matches at an economy rate of 9.08. The Mumbai Indians franchise has also announced a replacement for Vignesh Puthur. Raghu Sharma, who has taken five wicket hauls five times and three wicket hauls three times in domestic cricket, has been included in the team.

Franchise Provides Update on Puthur’s Injury

According to a statement released by the Mumbai Indians franchise, Puthur is out due to stress fractures in both shins. Mumbai Indians have included Raghu Sharma in his place. The franchise stated that Vignesh will remain with the team to focus on his recovery and rehab with the Mumbai Indians medical and S&C team.

Who is Raghu Sharma?

Raghu Sharma has played 11 first-class, 9 List A, and 3 T20 matches for Punjab and Pondicherry. He has taken five 5-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in his first-class career. Raghu performed well for Punjab in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 14 wickets in 9 matches.

MI Team for IPL 2025

Ryan Rickelton (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayan Raju, Robin Minj, Reece Topley, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Ashwini Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewald Brevis and Krishnan Srijit.

