MI Make Major Change Ahead of RR Clash: Three-Time 10-Wicket-Hauler Joins Squad

Franchise Provides Update on Puthur’s Injury According to a statement released by the Mumbai Indians franchise, Puthur is out due to stress fractures in both shins. Mumbai Indians have included Raghu Sharma in his place. The franchise stated that Vignesh will remain with the team to focus on his recovery and rehab with the Mumbai Indians medical and S&C team.

Who is Raghu Sharma? Raghu Sharma has played 11 first-class, 9 List A, and 3 T20 matches for Punjab and Pondicherry. He has taken five 5-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in his first-class career. Raghu performed well for Punjab in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 14 wickets in 9 matches.