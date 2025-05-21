MI vs DC: Punjab Kings hold the key to Mumbai and Delhi's playoff fate

However, there is a possibility of rain during this match in Mumbai. If the match is cancelled due to rain, both teams will be awarded one point each. In such a situation, the decision of the fourth team to reach the playoffs will depend on the performance of Punjab Kings (PBKS). Currently, Delhi has 13 points and Mumbai has 16 points. In addition to this match, both teams have one more match each to play against Punjab Kings.

If this match is cancelled, Mumbai will have a total of 15 points and Delhi will have 14 points. In this case, the next match against Punjab Kings will be decisive; whichever team wins that match will qualify for the playoffs. According to the new schedule released by the IPL, the new home ground for Punjab Kings has been made the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. These matches against Punjab Kings between Mumbai and Delhi will be played at this ground.

Mumbai Indians’ Playoff Equation – To secure a place in the playoffs, Mumbai Indians must win the match against Delhi Capitals today at all costs. – If Mumbai loses this match to Delhi, then it must win the final match against Punjab Kings at all costs, and also wait for Delhi to lose to Punjab.

– Even if today’s match against Delhi is cancelled due to rain, Mumbai must win its final match against Punjab. – But if the match against Delhi is cancelled and Mumbai also loses to Punjab, then Mumbai will have to wait for Delhi to lose to Punjab; only then will there be a possibility of it reaching the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals’ Playoff Equation – To enter the playoffs, Delhi Capitals must win the match against Mumbai Indians today at all costs. – If Delhi loses this match to Mumbai, then it will not only have to register a win against Punjab Kings but will also need to win by a large margin to improve its net run rate, and also wait for Mumbai to lose against Punjab.

– If today’s match against Mumbai is cancelled, Delhi must win the final match against Punjab by a large margin to gain an advantage based on net run rate. – But if the match against Mumbai is cancelled and Delhi also loses to Punjab, then Delhi will have to hope that Mumbai loses to Punjab by a large margin so that Delhi can get a place in the playoffs based on net run rate.