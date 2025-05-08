scriptMS Dhoni on IPL Retirement: Not even thinking about quitting, reveals what he does in off-season | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

MS Dhoni on IPL Retirement: Not even thinking about quitting, reveals what he does in off-season

MS Dhoni IPL Retirement: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), who has continuously played in the IPL since 2008, has announced a major statement regarding his retirement after his team, Chennai Super Kings, was eliminated from the playoffs.

BharatMay 08, 2025 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

MS Dhoni IPL 2025: Turning 44 on July 7th, MS Dhoni has yet to decide whether IPL 2025 will be his last. Following a victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni stated, “I only play for two months a year. When this IPL finishes, I will have to work hard again for six to eight months to see if my body is fit enough to withstand this kind of pressure. So, there’s nothing for me to decide right now, but wherever I’ve gone, I’ve received love and acceptance.”

Dhoni’s Limited Batting

Dhoni is currently batting with limited capacity. CSK’s head coach, Stephen Fleming, has also stated that his knee prevents him from batting for extended periods. On Wednesday, Dhoni came to the crease in the 13th over after Dewald Brevis’ fiery half-century. He partnered with Shivam Dube and hit a crucial six off Andre Russell in the final over, securing a victory for CSK. This win was built on the foundation laid by Brevis and the team’s new player, Urvil Patel, who made his IPL debut on Wednesday. Patel smashed a six off the very first ball and went on to score 31 runs in 11 balls, with a strike rate of 281.81.
Following this, Brevis took charge and smashed a half-century in 22 balls, hitting six, four, four, six, six, and four consecutively against Vaibhav Arora. Dhoni stated that real match situations are the best way to test the skills and mental strength of young players. Having been eliminated from the playoff race, CSK is now using its remaining matches to prepare for IPL 2026.
He further added, “The point is that these players are with us, so we have a chance to assess them. You can watch them in the nets, in practice matches, but nothing compares to a real match. We are out of the tournament now, so we had three matches where we could give them a chance and see how they react. It’s not a technical aspect we want to see. The player’s attitude and mental strength are what really matters. It’s not necessarily the most technically sound batsman who scores the most runs, but the one who understands the match better, who understands what the bowler is trying to do, what ball he will bowl if he has set that field, will he bowl a deceptive ball – these things matter a lot these days.”

