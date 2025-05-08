MS Dhoni on IPL Retirement: Not even thinking about quitting, reveals what he does in off-season

Dhoni’s Limited Batting Dhoni is currently batting with limited capacity. CSK’s head coach, Stephen Fleming, has also stated that his knee prevents him from batting for extended periods. On Wednesday, Dhoni came to the crease in the 13th over after Dewald Brevis’ fiery half-century. He partnered with Shivam Dube and hit a crucial six off Andre Russell in the final over, securing a victory for CSK. This win was built on the foundation laid by Brevis and the team’s new player, Urvil Patel, who made his IPL debut on Wednesday. Patel smashed a six off the very first ball and went on to score 31 runs in 11 balls, with a strike rate of 281.81.

Following this, Brevis took charge and smashed a half-century in 22 balls, hitting six, four, four, six, six, and four consecutively against Vaibhav Arora. Dhoni stated that real match situations are the best way to test the skills and mental strength of young players. Having been eliminated from the playoff race, CSK is now using its remaining matches to prepare for IPL 2026.