Mumbai Indians Appoint Retired West Indies Star Nicholas Pooran as Captain

Retirement from International Cricket Due to League Cricket! The reason behind Nicholas Pooran’s disillusionment with the national team is believed to be the significantly higher earnings in league cricket. If he had continued playing for the West Indies team for the next 10 years, he would have earned approximately ₹20 crore (₹2 crore per year). However, he earned ₹21 crore in just two months playing in the recently concluded IPL 2025. Speculation is rife that Pooran’s retirement from international cricket is directly linked to the lure of league cricket.

Nicholas Pooran’s International Cricket Career Nicholas Pooran made his T20 International debut for the West Indies against Pakistan in 2016. Three years later, he made his One Day International debut against England. In May 2022, he was appointed the Windies’ white-ball captain. However, he relinquished the captaincy after their loss in the T20 World Cup in Australia. He scored over 4000 runs in 61 T20 Internationals and 106 One Day Internationals.