Mumbai Indians Clinch Another Title: MLC 2025 Final Win

Following this, Rachin Ravindra added a 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Glenn Phillips. Ravindra played a crucial knock of 70 runs off 41 balls, including two sixes and eight fours, before getting out. Glenn Phillips, though remaining unbeaten on 48 runs off 34 balls (including five sixes), couldn't steer his team to victory. For MI New York, Trent Boult and Rushil Ugarakar took two wickets each, while Nostush Kenjige claimed one.