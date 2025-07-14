14 July 2025,

Monday

Cricket News

Mumbai Indians Clinch Another Title: MLC 2025 Final Win

MI New York, batting first, posted a challenging 180/7 in their allotted 20 overs. In response, Washington Freedom could only manage 175/5, resulting in a thrilling 5-run victory for MI New York and the MSLE title.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

(Photo- espncricinfo)

Washington Freedom vs MI New York, MLC 2025: MI New York secured a five-run victory against Washington Freedom in the final match on Monday, claiming their second Major League Cricket (MLC) title. MI New York had previously won the MLC trophy in 2023, followed by Washington Freedom's victory the next year.

Batting first after losing the toss in Dallas, MI New York posted a score of 180/7. The team received a strong start from their openers. Monank Patel and Quinton de Kock added 72 runs in 7.1 overs. Monank Patel scored 28 runs off 22 balls before departing. Tajinder Dhillon, batting at number three, managed only 14 runs.

From there, Quinton de Kock and captain Nicholas Pooran forged a crucial 56-run partnership for the third wicket. Pooran contributed 21 runs off 17 balls, while Quinton de Kock smashed a magnificent 77 runs off 46 balls, including four sixes and six fours. For Washington Freedom, Lockie Ferguson was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets. Ian Holland, Jack Edwards, Glenn Maxwell, and Saurabh Netravalkar each claimed a wicket.

In response, Washington Freedom could only manage 175/5 in their allotted overs. They lost two early wickets within the first five balls, failing to open their account initially. Rachin Ravindra then formed an 84-run partnership for the third wicket with Jack Edwards. Edwards scored 33 runs off 22 balls before being dismissed.

Following this, Rachin Ravindra added a 46-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Glenn Phillips. Ravindra played a crucial knock of 70 runs off 41 balls, including two sixes and eight fours, before getting out. Glenn Phillips, though remaining unbeaten on 48 runs off 34 balls (including five sixes), couldn't steer his team to victory. For MI New York, Trent Boult and Rushil Ugarakar took two wickets each, while Nostush Kenjige claimed one.

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 10:35 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Mumbai Indians Clinch Another Title: MLC 2025 Final Win
