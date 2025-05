Mumbai Indians Sign Bairstow, Gleeson, and Asalanka for ₹7 Crore in Mid-IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka to their team for IPL 2025. The three players were signed for a total of seven crore rupees.

•May 20, 2025 / 03:23 pm• Patrika Desk

Due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League was postponed on 9 May. Following a ceasefire, the tournament resumed on 17 May, approximately 10 days behind schedule. However, this delay has impacted some teams, as players are returning home for national duties. Mumbai Indians (MI) is one such team. MI’s Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton, and Corbin Bosch are returning home. To compensate, the franchise has signed Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, and Charith Asalanka for a total of ₹7 crore.

Bairstow Signed for ₹5.25 Crore English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has replaced Will Jacks. Mumbai Indians signed Bairstow for ₹5.25 crore. It is understood that if Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs, the replacement players will be available for selection. Gleeson Replaces Rickelton English pacer Richard Gleeson will replace Ryan Rickelton at his base price of ₹1 crore. Charith Asalanka will replace Corbin Bosch at his base price of ₹75 lakh. 📰 𝐌𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐚𝐢 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐰, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐧 💙 Read more ➡ https://t.co/ElbI4MeVBE#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/6vyC8FmW3d — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 20, 2025 English pacer Richard Gleeson will replace Ryan Rickelton at his base price of ₹1 crore. Charith Asalanka will replace Corbin Bosch at his base price of ₹75 lakh.