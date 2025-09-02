New Sponsor Logo to Feature on Team India Jerseys: BCCI Initiates Search Ahead of Asia Cup

The decision on which brand name will appear on the Indian team’s jersey for the Asia Cup 2025 will be made in the coming days. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India issued an official invitation. Earlier, Dream11 was the main sponsor of the Indian national cricket team, but after the new gaming bill was passed in the country, Dream11 withdrew from the sponsorship. Since then, the cricket team has been looking for a new sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup.