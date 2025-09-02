Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

New Sponsor Logo to Feature on Team India Jerseys: BCCI Initiates Search Ahead of Asia Cup

The decision on which brand's name will be featured on the Indian team's jersey during the Asia Cup 2025 will be made in the next few days.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Team India
Indian cricket team for Asia Cup 2025 (Photo Credit - ANI)

The decision on which brand name will appear on the Indian team’s jersey for the Asia Cup 2025 will be made in the coming days. On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India issued an official invitation. Earlier, Dream11 was the main sponsor of the Indian national cricket team, but after the new gaming bill was passed in the country, Dream11 withdrew from the sponsorship. Since then, the cricket team has been looking for a new sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sent an invitation for expressions of interest for the national team’s main sponsorship rights. It invites reputed organisations to bid for these rights, with the successful bidder required to deposit ₹5,00,000.

The sponsors of Team India

Earlier, Wills, Sahara India, Star India, Oppo India, and Byju’s had been the main sponsors of the Indian cricket team. Notably, in 2023, Dream11 replaced Byju’s as the team’s main sponsor through a deal worth ₹358 crore (₹3 crore for home matches and ₹1 crore for overseas matches). However, after the introduction of the Online Gaming Promotion and Regulation Bill 2025, Dream11 terminated the deal midway, which was within its rights. Following this, the BCCI is now looking for a new sponsor.

To attract brands, the BCCI issued an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) on September 2. Brands can purchase the IEOI for ₹5 lakh. They have time until September 12, and on September 16 it will be announced which brand’s logo will appear on Team India’s jersey. This means that in the opening matches of the Asia Cup, the Indian team will take the field wearing jerseys without a sponsor’s name.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2025

Cricket News

Updated on:

02 Sept 2025 03:22 pm

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 02:30 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / New Sponsor Logo to Feature on Team India Jerseys: BCCI Initiates Search Ahead of Asia Cup
