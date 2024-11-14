Now this cricketer announces retirement from Test cricket, played his last Test at Eden Gardens

He played his last international Test match against India in 2019 at Eden Gardens in Mumbai. Message for Fans on Social Media Imrul Kayes wrote on social media, “I am Imrul Kayes. With love and respect for all my Bangladesh cricket fans, I want to share that I am going to take a tough decision regarding my cricket career soon. On November 16, I will officially announce my retirement from Test and first-class cricket. This has been the most challenging and emotional decision of my 17-year career.”

Imrul Kayes Played 39 Test Matches for Bangladesh Left-handed batsman Imrul Kayes has represented Bangladesh in 39 Test matches, scoring 1,797 runs at an average of 24.28, including three centuries and four half-centuries. His last Test match was against India in 2019 at Eden Gardens, where he scored just 9 runs in two innings and lost by an innings and 46 runs. Apart from this, Kayes has played 137 first-class matches, scoring 7,930 runs at an average of 33.74, including 20 centuries and 27 half-centuries, with a highest score of 204.