Now this cricketer announces retirement from Test cricket, played his last Test at Eden Gardens

Bangladesh cricketer Imrul Kayes has announced his retirement from first-class and Test cricket.

New DelhiNov 14, 2024 / 04:14 pm

Patrika Desk

Imrul Kayes Announces Retirement: Bangladesh batsman Imrul Kayes has announced his retirement from first-class and Test cricket. 37-year-old Imrul Kayes shared this news on Facebook. He mentioned that his last red-ball match will be against Dhaka Division in the National Cricket League, starting on November 16 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Kayes has also shared a one-minute 29-second video showcasing glimpses of his cricket career.
He played his last international Test match against India in 2019 at Eden Gardens in Mumbai.

Message for Fans on Social Media

Imrul Kayes wrote on social media, “I am Imrul Kayes. With love and respect for all my Bangladesh cricket fans, I want to share that I am going to take a tough decision regarding my cricket career soon. On November 16, I will officially announce my retirement from Test and first-class cricket. This has been the most challenging and emotional decision of my 17-year career.”

Imrul Kayes Played 39 Test Matches for Bangladesh

Left-handed batsman Imrul Kayes has represented Bangladesh in 39 Test matches, scoring 1,797 runs at an average of 24.28, including three centuries and four half-centuries. His last Test match was against India in 2019 at Eden Gardens, where he scored just 9 runs in two innings and lost by an innings and 46 runs. Apart from this, Kayes has played 137 first-class matches, scoring 7,930 runs at an average of 33.74, including 20 centuries and 27 half-centuries, with a highest score of 204.

Imrul Kayes Will Continue to Play White-Ball Format

Experienced batsman Imrul Kayes has announced his retirement from red-ball format, but he will continue to play white-ball cricket. Kayes has played 78 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for Bangladesh, scoring 2,434 runs at an average of 32.02, including 16 half-centuries and four centuries. His last ODI was against West Indies in 2018, where they lost by four wickets. Kayes has also played 14 T20 matches, scoring 119 runs at an average of 9.15, but has not achieved any significant milestones.

