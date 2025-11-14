PAK vs SL ODI Series: ICC Fines Pakistan Team 20% of Match Fee for Over-Rate Offence

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5 per cent for every over bowled below the over-rate. The Pakistan team was 4 overs behind the target time. Therefore, they were fined 20 per cent. It is noteworthy that during the match, the Pakistan team had to keep an extra fielder within the circle after the 46th over. Captain Shaheen Afridi admitted the mistake in front of the match referee. Hence, there is no scope for a hearing in this matter now.