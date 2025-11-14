PAK vs SL ODI Series: ICC Fines Pakistan Team 20% of Match Fee for Over-Rate Offence

Pakistan cricket team. (Photo source: IANS)
PAK vs SL ODI Series: Following a suicide bombing in Islamabad, the Sri Lankan players wanted to return to their home country. However, the PCB provided them with high-level security and postponed the remaining two matches of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI series by one day. The upcoming tri-series was entirely shifted to Rawalpindi. Meanwhile, news has emerged that the ICC has imposed a heavy penalty on the Pakistan team for a major mistake in the first ODI. Pakistan team captain Shahid Afridi has admitted his mistake.
Pakistan's cricket team had a very slow over-rate during fielding in the first One Day International match against Sri Lanka. For this reason, the ICC has imposed a 20 per cent match fee fine on them. The ICC confirmed the penalty in its statement regarding this match. Match Referee Ali Naqvi imposed the fine on the entire Pakistan team and revealed that they were 4 overs behind the target time for the over-rate.
According to the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5 per cent for every over bowled below the over-rate. The Pakistan team was 4 overs behind the target time. Therefore, they were fined 20 per cent. It is noteworthy that during the match, the Pakistan team had to keep an extra fielder within the circle after the 46th over. Captain Shaheen Afridi admitted the mistake in front of the match referee. Hence, there is no scope for a hearing in this matter now.
The second ODI match of the Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka series was scheduled to be played on November 13, but it has now been rescheduled. This is because some Sri Lankan players wanted to return home after the Islamabad bomb blast. PCB Chairman and Interior Minister of the Pakistan government, Mohsin Naqvi, persuaded the Sri Lankan players after speaking with them. Along with this, high-level security has been provided to all the players.
