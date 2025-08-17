Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pakistan Announces Asia Cup 2025 Squad, Omitting Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan has announced a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Notably absent from the squad are Babar Azam and batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

(Photo - ANI)

The Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on 9 September, with the final match scheduled for 28 September. Pakistan has announced its squad for the tournament, to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In a surprising move, selectors omitted former captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan from the 17-member squad.

This year's Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format, keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2026. Salman Ali Aga has been appointed as the captain of the Pakistan team.

Pakistan's squad announcement covers not only the Asia Cup but also a tri-series against Afghanistan and the UAE.

Pakistan's Matches in Asia Cup 2025

12 September: Oman vs Pakistan, 6 PM local time
14 September: India vs Pakistan, 6 PM local time
17 September: UAE vs Pakistan, 6 PM local time
20-26 September: Super Four matches (Abu Dhabi and Dubai)
28 September: Final, 6 PM local time

Pakistan's 17-Member Squad for Asia Cup

Salman Ali Aga (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (Wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Sahibzada Farhan, Sam Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Updated on:

17 Aug 2025 01:11 pm

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 01:10 pm

