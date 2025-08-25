Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Cricket News

Pakistan Bowlers Leak Most Extras in Asia Cup History

The 2025 Asia Cup T20 will commence on 9 September. Did you know that Pakistan holds the ignominious record for conceding the most extras in this tournament? Let's look at the top 10 teams that have conceded the most extras.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Most Extras in Innings for T20 Asia Cup
पाकिस्‍तानी खिलाड़ी बाबर आजम और शाहीन अफरीदी। (फोटो सोर्स: IANS)

Most Extras in Innings for T20 Asia Cup: The Asia Cup 2025 is just two weeks away, and cricket fans eagerly await this mega event in the T20 format. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong have already announced their squads. Sri Lanka, UAE, and Oman's squads are yet to be revealed. This tournament has only been held twice in the T20 format since 2016. This will be the third time that Asia's top 8 teams will face off in the shortest format of the game. Today, we will discuss the teams that have conceded the most extra runs.

Every run counts in cricket, as a single run can decide the fate of a match. Therefore, bowlers conceding extra runs face significant criticism. Looking at the history of the Asia Cup in the T20 format, Pakistan tops the list of teams conceding the most extras in an innings among the top 10.

18 Extra Runs Conceded Against Hong Kong

In the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan's bowlers conceded the most extra runs, 18 against Hong Kong, including 17 wides and one no-ball. Pakistan also holds the second position in this list, conceding 17 extra runs (15 wides and one no-ball) against Sri Lanka in the same tournament. Pakistan also features fifth on this list, conceding 15 extra runs against India in the 2016 Asia Cup.

A Look at India's Bowling Performance

Team India is not far behind in conceding the most extra runs in Asia Cup T20 matches. In the top 10 list, Indian bowlers have conceded 14 extra runs on three occasions. India conceded 14 extra runs against Pakistan once in 2016 and twice in 2022.

Most Extra Runs in an Innings in Asia Cup T20



















































































































RankTeamAgainstByesLeg ByesWidesNo BallsExtras
1.PakistanHong Kong17118
2.PakistanSri Lanka115117
3.Sri LankaBangladesh58417
4.UAESri Lanka126716
5.PakistanIndia41115
6.IndiaPakistan138214
7.IndiaPakistan5914
8.IndiaPakistan41014
9.PakistanSri Lanka12214
10.AfghanistanSri Lanka5712

Updated on:

25 Aug 2025 02:50 pm

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 02:49 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Pakistan Bowlers Leak Most Extras in Asia Cup History
