Pakistan Bowlers Leak Most Extras in Asia Cup History

Most Extras in Innings for T20 Asia Cup: The Asia Cup 2025 is just two weeks away, and cricket fans eagerly await this mega event in the T20 format. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong have already announced their squads. Sri Lanka, UAE, and Oman's squads are yet to be revealed. This tournament has only been held twice in the T20 format since 2016. This will be the third time that Asia's top 8 teams will face off in the shortest format of the game. Today, we will discuss the teams that have conceded the most extra runs.