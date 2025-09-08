Pakistan Clinches Tri-Series Title with Dominant Win over Afghanistan Ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Final Highlights: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the final of the triangular T20 series played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The hero of Pakistan's victory was Mohammad Nawaz, who took five wickets with the ball and also played a crucial innings of 25 runs with the bat. Batting first, Pakistan scored 141 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, Afghanistan's entire team was bowled out for just 66 runs in 15.5 overs. Thus, just before the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan registered a resounding victory by 75 runs.