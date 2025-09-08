Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Pakistan Clinches Tri-Series Title with Dominant Win over Afghanistan Ahead of Asia Cup

Pak vs Afg Final Highlights: Pakistan registered a resounding 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the final match, just ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. This win also secured the Tri-Series title for Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz was the hero of this victory, scoring a crucial 25 runs and also taking five wickets.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

Pak vs Afg Final Highlights
Pak vs Afg final highlights: Pakistani bowler Mohammad Nawaz celebrates after taking a wicket (Photo Source: X@/ICC)

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Final Highlights: Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the final of the triangular T20 series played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The hero of Pakistan's victory was Mohammad Nawaz, who took five wickets with the ball and also played a crucial innings of 25 runs with the bat. Batting first, Pakistan scored 141 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, Afghanistan's entire team was bowled out for just 66 runs in 15.5 overs. Thus, just before the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan registered a resounding victory by 75 runs.

Pakistan Lost 5 Wickets at 72

Pakistan, after winning the toss, opted to bat first. The team's start was not good. By 11.3 overs, Pakistan had lost 5 wickets for 72 runs. At this point, it seemed that the team would be bowled out for under 100 runs. However, with the help of captain Salman Agha's 24, Mohammad Nawaz's 25, and Faheem Ashraf's 15 runs, the team reached 141 runs for 8 wickets. For Afghanistan, captain Rashid Khan took 3, Noor Ahmad 2, Farooqi 2, and Allah Gaznafar 1 wicket.

Afghan Team Bowled Out for 66

The score of 142 seemed easy for Afghanistan until their batsmen came to the crease. Shaheen Afridi gave the team the first blow in the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was out for 5 runs. After that, wickets kept falling. Afghanistan could never make a comeback in the match and continued to lose wickets. In 15.5 overs, the team was bowled out for just 66 runs and lost the match by a large margin of 75 runs.

Nawaz Took 5 Wickets for 19 Runs in 4 Overs

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz proved to be the biggest threat for Afghanistan. Nawaz took 5 wickets for just 19 runs in 4 overs and secured victory for Pakistan. Nawaz dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, Rahuli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, and Rashid Khan. Shaheen Afridi took 1, Abrar Ahmed 2, and Sufyan Muqeem 2 wickets. Spinners took 9 out of 10 wickets for Pakistan.

Published on:

08 Sept 2025 08:59 am

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Pakistan Clinches Tri-Series Title with Dominant Win over Afghanistan Ahead of Asia Cup
