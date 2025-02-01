Champions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why!

Top Run-Scorer Last Year Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s highest run-scorer last year, has not been included in the team. Saim Ayub scored 515 runs in 9 ODIs last year at a remarkable average of 64.4, including three centuries and one half-century. His highest score in 2024 was 113*. It has been reported that he is unavailable due to an ankle fracture sustained during the Test series against the West Indies, specifically during the Cape Town Test.

Naqvi Says Ayub’s Return Still Four Weeks Away While it was initially announced that he would be out for six weeks, it is now believed that his recovery in time for the Champions Trophy is highly unlikely. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Ayub will still require at least four weeks to recover.

Shafique Omitted After Three Ducks Against South Africa Abdullah Shafique has been left out of the squad due to poor form. He became the first player to be dismissed for a duck in each match of a recent ODI series against South Africa, a series Pakistan won 3-0. This means Pakistan will field a completely different opening pair, with Fakhar Zaman potentially partnering Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel. Given Babar’s success in Test cricket, the PCB considers him suitable for opening.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam Could Open A statement by Asad Shafiq , a member of the selection panel, indicated that Fakhar’s opening partner could be Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition, and match strategy. Both players are highly capable in the top order. Babar regularly opens in T20s and also performed exceptionally well in the Cape Town Test, scoring two fifties in the absence of Saim Ayub.

First Champions Trophy Match Against New Zealand Pakistan’s first Champions Trophy match is against New Zealand in Karachi on 19 February. They will then travel to Dubai to play against India on 23 February. Their final group match is against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on 27 February.

Pakistan’s Squad for Champions Trophy: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.