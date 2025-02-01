scriptChampions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why! | Pakistan Snubs Top Run-Scorer Saim Ayub for 2025 Champions Trophy | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Champions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why!

Pakistan has announced its squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, notably omitting Saim Ayub, last year’s highest run-scorer. The PCB chief has also explained the reason for his exclusion.

New DelhiFeb 01, 2025 / 03:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Saim Ayub
Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan has finally announced its squad for the Champions Trophy. Fakhar Zaman, who was dropped from the team in October 2024 following a social media post disagreement with the PCB, has been included. Faheem Ashraf, who last played an international match in 2023, also makes a comeback. Khushdil Shah and Saud Shakeel have also been included in the team. This same team will also play a tri-series against South Africa and New Zealand in preparation for the Champions Trophy.

Top Run-Scorer Last Year

Saim Ayub, Pakistan’s highest run-scorer last year, has not been included in the team. Saim Ayub scored 515 runs in 9 ODIs last year at a remarkable average of 64.4, including three centuries and one half-century. His highest score in 2024 was 113*. It has been reported that he is unavailable due to an ankle fracture sustained during the Test series against the West Indies, specifically during the Cape Town Test.

Naqvi Says Ayub’s Return Still Four Weeks Away

While it was initially announced that he would be out for six weeks, it is now believed that his recovery in time for the Champions Trophy is highly unlikely. Ahead of the Champions Trophy, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Ayub will still require at least four weeks to recover.

Shafique Omitted After Three Ducks Against South Africa

Abdullah Shafique has been left out of the squad due to poor form. He became the first player to be dismissed for a duck in each match of a recent ODI series against South Africa, a series Pakistan won 3-0. This means Pakistan will field a completely different opening pair, with Fakhar Zaman potentially partnering Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel. Given Babar’s success in Test cricket, the PCB considers him suitable for opening.

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam Could Open

A statement by Asad Shafiq , a member of the selection panel, indicated that Fakhar’s opening partner could be Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition, and match strategy. Both players are highly capable in the top order. Babar regularly opens in T20s and also performed exceptionally well in the Cape Town Test, scoring two fifties in the absence of Saim Ayub.

First Champions Trophy Match Against New Zealand

Pakistan’s first Champions Trophy match is against New Zealand in Karachi on 19 February. They will then travel to Dubai to play against India on 23 February. Their final group match is against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on 27 February.
Pakistan’s Squad for Champions Trophy: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Champions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Education Budget 2025: Good News for Medical and Engineering Students, 75,000 Medical Seats and IIT Infrastructure Expansion

National News

Education Budget 2025: Good News for Medical and Engineering Students, 75,000 Medical Seats and IIT Infrastructure Expansion

in 4 hours

Budget 2025: Income Tax Reforms Announced—Find Out How Much You’ll Pay!

National News

Budget 2025: Income Tax Reforms Announced—Find Out How Much You’ll Pay!

in 2 hours

Union Budget 2025: 10 Major Announcements for UP with Special Benefits for Women, Farmers, and Students

National News

Union Budget 2025: 10 Major Announcements for UP with Special Benefits for Women, Farmers, and Students

in 1 hour

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

National News

Budget 2025: Sitharaman Raises Kisan Credit Card Limit to 5 Lakh

3 minutes ago

Latest Cricket News

Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

Cricket News

Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

2 hours ago

India Wins Losing Match Against England Exploiting ICC Concussion Rule; Controversy Erupts, Will Rule Change?

Sports

India Wins Losing Match Against England Exploiting ICC Concussion Rule; Controversy Erupts, Will Rule Change?

3 hours ago

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

Cricket News

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

20 hours ago

Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

Cricket News

Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

22 hours ago

Trending Sports News

Champions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why!

क्रिकेट

Champions Trophy Squad 2025: Pakistan Excludes Last Year’s Top Run-Scorer – Find Out Why!

in 4 hours

Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

क्रिकेट

Buttler Expresses Anger Over Rana's Concussion Substitute Role

2 hours ago

India Wins Losing Match Against England Exploiting ICC Concussion Rule; Controversy Erupts, Will Rule Change?

खेल

India Wins Losing Match Against England Exploiting ICC Concussion Rule; Controversy Erupts, Will Rule Change?

3 hours ago

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

क्रिकेट

India Thrash England by 9 Wickets, Storm into U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

20 hours ago

Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

क्रिकेट

Australia Out, South Africa to Play U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Final

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.