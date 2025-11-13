Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series Shifts to Rawalpindi Following Islamabad Blast

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series moves to Rawalpindi: Following a suicide bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan is in a state of panic. After changing the schedule of the remaining two One-Day International matches against Sri Lanka, the PCB has now issued a revised schedule, shifting the T20 Tri-Series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series moves to rawalpindi

Pakistan cricket team. (Photo: IANS)

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series moves to Rawalpindi: Pakistan cricket is in a state of panic following a suicide bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday. In light of this, security for the Sri Lankan team has been enhanced, and their remaining two One Day International (ODI) matches have been postponed by a day. Considering the security arrangements, a decision has been made to host the tournament in a single city. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed the new schedule for the upcoming T20 Tri-Series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, all of which will now be played in Rawalpindi.

Final to be contested between the top two teams

The Tri-Series will commence on November 18. The inaugural match will be played between hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. All matches, including the final on November 29, will begin at 6 PM local time. Each team will play four matches in the league stage, with the top two teams advancing to the final.

High-level security arrangements for the Sri Lankan team

This decision comes at a time when Sri Lanka Cricket, despite expressing security concerns following the attack in Islamabad on Tuesday, has instructed its players to remain in Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner and senior officials, ensuring high-level security arrangements for the visiting team. He wrote on X, "The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity is shining bright." The Zimbabwe team arrived in Pakistan early on Thursday. This series will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Revised Schedule for the Tri-Series (All matches to be played in Rawalpindi.)

November 18 – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
November 20 – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
November 22 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
November 23 – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
November 25 – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
November 27 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
November 29 – Final

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 01:00 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Pakistan T20I Tri-Series Shifts to Rawalpindi Following Islamabad Blast

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XI: India to field Pant and Jurel, know who's IN and who's OUT

IND vs SA 1st Test Playing XI
Cricket News

BCCI's Stern Message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: Play Vijay Hazare Trophy to Stay in ODI Team

ROhit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Cricket News

India vs Australia 5th T20: Rain Halts Series Decider, India to Benefit if Match is Abandoned

IND vs AUS 5th T20
Cricket News

India suffer major blow in second Test against South Africa as Rishabh Pant retires hurt due to injury

India A South Africa A 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: Last match of the series to be played in Brisbane, only this team has scored over 200 runs here

Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.