Pakistan T20I Tri-Series Shifts to Rawalpindi Following Islamabad Blast

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series moves to Rawalpindi: Pakistan cricket is in a state of panic following a suicide bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday. In light of this, security for the Sri Lankan team has been enhanced, and their remaining two One Day International (ODI) matches have been postponed by a day. Considering the security arrangements, a decision has been made to host the tournament in a single city. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed the new schedule for the upcoming T20 Tri-Series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, all of which will now be played in Rawalpindi.
The Tri-Series will commence on November 18. The inaugural match will be played between hosts Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. All matches, including the final on November 29, will begin at 6 PM local time. Each team will play four matches in the league stage, with the top two teams advancing to the final.
This decision comes at a time when Sri Lanka Cricket, despite expressing security concerns following the attack in Islamabad on Tuesday, has instructed its players to remain in Pakistan. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has met with the Sri Lankan High Commissioner and senior officials, ensuring high-level security arrangements for the visiting team. He wrote on X, "The spirit of sportsmanship and solidarity is shining bright." The Zimbabwe team arrived in Pakistan early on Thursday. This series will serve as crucial preparation ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.
November 18 – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
November 20 – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
November 22 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
November 23 – Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
November 25 – Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
November 27 – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
November 29 – Final
