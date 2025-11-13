Pakistan T20I Tri-Series Shifts to Rawalpindi Following Islamabad Blast

Pakistan T20I Tri-Series moves to Rawalpindi: Pakistan cricket is in a state of panic following a suicide bombing in Islamabad on Tuesday. In light of this, security for the Sri Lankan team has been enhanced, and their remaining two One Day International (ODI) matches have been postponed by a day. Considering the security arrangements, a decision has been made to host the tournament in a single city. The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed the new schedule for the upcoming T20 Tri-Series featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, all of which will now be played in Rawalpindi.