Cricket News

Pakistani Captain's Anger Erupts After Loss to India, Blames Own Players

IND W vs PAK W Match Highlights: After the defeat against India in the Women's World Cup, Pakistan captain Fatima Sana blamed her bowlers. She said it would have been good if they had restricted India to 200 runs.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 06, 2025

IND W vs PAK W Match Highlights

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana. (Photo source: IANS)

IND W vs PAK W Match Highlights: The sixth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 was played between India and Pakistan on Sunday at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo. In this match, India registered a spectacular 88-run victory against arch-rivals Pakistan. India scored 247 runs in their stipulated 50 overs while batting first. In response, Pakistan's team was all out for just 159 runs in 43 overs. The Pakistan captain blamed their bowlers more for this crushing defeat at the hands of India. She said that they conceded too many runs in the death overs.

'If we had restricted them to under 200...'

After the match, Pakistani captain Fatima Sana said that they gave away too many runs in the power play. They also conceded some extra runs in the death overs. When I was bowling, it felt like the ball was seaming. Danni (Diana Baig) was a bit confused about the seam and swing. I kept telling her. I think she will be fine in the next match. If we had restricted them to under 200, it would have been a good score for us.

'The batting was good today'

She further added, "I still believe the batting was good today, as they are all batters in the top five. They need to perform better. They just need to test themselves, as we need long partnerships in batting. We need to assess the conditions and adapt accordingly." She also praised Sidra Ameen, saying that she is a key player in their team and very hardworking.

‘Kranti bowled really well’ - Harmanpreet Kaur

Meanwhile, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, "I am very happy, this match was very important for all of us, and I am sure everyone back home will also be happy. Our bowling was excellent. Kranti bowled really well, she was outstanding, and Renuka helped her get wickets. We created many chances; unfortunately, we missed them, but in the end, when you win, you are happy."

‘The pitch was not easy for batting’

She said, "This was not an easy pitch for batting. We wanted to bat for a long time and see how many runs we could score. It was raining, and the pitch had grip. We wanted to preserve wickets. The most important thing was to preserve wickets. Richa batted really well and gave us a crucial 30 runs. There are many areas for improvement, but we are pleased with the win, and we want to maintain the same momentum. Now we are going back to India, we know what the pitches there are like."

