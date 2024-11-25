scriptPakistan’s pride crushed: Zimbabwe destroys team that defeated world champion Australia | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Pakistan's pride crushed: Zimbabwe destroys team that defeated world champion Australia

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI: The Pakistani team that defeated World Champion Australia in the ODI series suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe.

New DelhiNov 25, 2024 / 12:40 pm

Patrika Desk

PAK vs ZIM 1st ODI: The Pakistani team that defeated World Champion Australia in the ODI series at their home ground suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the first ODI. Zimbabwe, batting first, scored 205 runs. In response, the Pakistani team lost 5 wickets within 50 runs. The scoreboard read 60/6 when the match was interrupted due to heavy rain. The match could not resume due to rain, and Zimbabwe was declared the winner by 80 runs according to the Duckworth-Lewis rule.
Zimbabwe, who batted first, scored 205 runs. The Pakistani team, chasing the target, suffered a disastrous start, losing 5 wickets within 50 runs.

Very Bad Start

Pakistan, chasing Zimbabwe’s target of 206 runs, got off to a very bad start. They lost their opener Abdullah Shafique (1) in the third over. Wickets fell at regular intervals. Due to rain, the match was interrupted, and Pakistan had scored 60 runs in 21 overs, losing 6 wickets. The match was then decided according to the Duckworth-Lewis rule.

Sikandar Raza Emerged as the Hero of the Match

For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored 19, Kamran Ghulam scored 17, and Saim Ayub scored 11 runs. No other batsman could reach double figures. Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets each for Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza was declared the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Richard Ngarava Played a 48-run Innings

Earlier, Richard Ngarava scored 48, Sikandar Raza scored 39, Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 29, Sean Williams scored 23, and Brian Bennett scored 20 runs for Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Aga Salman, Faisal Akram, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Hasnain, and Harris Rauf took one wicket each for Pakistan.

