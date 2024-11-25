Pakistan’s pride crushed: Zimbabwe destroys team that defeated world champion Australia

Zimbabwe, who batted first, scored 205 runs. The Pakistani team, chasing the target, suffered a disastrous start, losing 5 wickets within 50 runs. Very Bad Start Pakistan, chasing Zimbabwe’s target of 206 runs, got off to a very bad start. They lost their opener Abdullah Shafique (1) in the third over. Wickets fell at regular intervals. Due to rain, the match was interrupted, and Pakistan had scored 60 runs in 21 overs, losing 6 wickets. The match was then decided according to the Duckworth-Lewis rule.

Sikandar Raza Emerged as the Hero of the Match For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan scored 19, Kamran Ghulam scored 17, and Saim Ayub scored 11 runs. No other batsman could reach double figures. Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, and Blessing Muzarabani took two wickets each for Zimbabwe. Sikandar Raza was declared the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.