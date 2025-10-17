Paras Dogra, the 'Sachin Tendulkar of Ranji Trophy', scores 32nd century at 40, crosses 10,000 first-class runs.

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra scores his 32nd Ranji century. (Photo - BCCI Domestic/X)
Paras Dogra First Class record: In Indian domestic cricket, there are some players who surprise everyone with their consistency, passion, and stellar performances. However, despite this, they do not get an opportunity to play for the Indian team. One such name is Paras Dogra, who would not be wrong to call the 'Sachin Tendulkar' of the Ranji Trophy. Even at the age of 40, Dogra's bat is raining runs.
In the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season, Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra created history by scoring a brilliant century against Mumbai in an Elite Group-D match at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar. With this innings, he completed his 32nd century and also crossed the milestone of 10,000 first-class runs.
In the ongoing match against Mumbai, Paras Dogra captured everyone's attention with his captain's innings. By the end of the second day's play, Dogra was unbeaten on 112 runs off 169 balls, including 16 boundaries. His innings not only put Jammu and Kashmir in a strong position but also showed that age is just a number when it comes to his game. Dogra's innings is also special because he managed to pull his team out of difficult situations. His unbeaten innings could extend further, from which Jammu and Kashmir is expected to gain a significant lead.
Paras Dogra's 32nd Ranji century has placed him second in the list of batsmen with the most centuries in the history of the tournament. He surpassed former Indian batsman Ajay Sharma (31 centuries). Now, only the legendary Wasim Jaffer, who has 40 centuries to his name, is ahead of him. Dogra's century came in his 144th first-class match, a testament to his long and illustrious career.
During this century-making innings, Paras Dogra achieved another significant milestone. He completed 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. He is the third Indian batsman to do so. Only Wasim Jaffer (14,609 runs) and Cheteshwar Pujara (13,603 runs) have reached this stage before him. Dogra now has 10,078 runs in 144 first-class matches.
Paras Dogra's story is nothing short of inspirational. He debuted in the Ranji Trophy in 2001 and, 24 years later, remains an integral part of the tournament. Even at the age of 40, his passion and fitness are exemplary for young players. Leading Jammu and Kashmir, Dogra is not only contributing with his batting on the field but also inspiring the team with his leadership qualities.
Paras Dogra is among the select few players who have never played for the Indian team, but his domestic cricket statistics are no less than any legend. Over 10,000 first-class runs and 32 Ranji centuries are proof that Dogra was not lacking in talent. Yet, he could not secure a place in the Indian team.
