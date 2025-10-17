Paras Dogra, the 'Sachin Tendulkar of Ranji Trophy', scores 32nd century at 40, crosses 10,000 first-class runs.

In the ongoing match against Mumbai, Paras Dogra captured everyone's attention with his captain's innings. By the end of the second day's play, Dogra was unbeaten on 112 runs off 169 balls, including 16 boundaries. His innings not only put Jammu and Kashmir in a strong position but also showed that age is just a number when it comes to his game. Dogra's innings is also special because he managed to pull his team out of difficult situations. His unbeaten innings could extend further, from which Jammu and Kashmir is expected to gain a significant lead.