Ranji Trophy 2025: Five batsmen fail to open account even after 2 overs, 4 out for 0, Sanju Samson's team wreaks havoc

In the first over, Prithvi Shaw and Siddhesh Veer returned to the pavilion without scoring. In the very first ball of the second over, Arshin Kulkarni was out for a duck. During this time, Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Ankit Bawne remained at the crease without opening their accounts. However, they could not stay at the crease for long, and Bawne was out in the fourth over. His wicket also came on a duck. Thus, four batsmen from Maharashtra could not even open their accounts.