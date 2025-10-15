Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ranji Trophy 2025: Five batsmen fail to open account even after 2 overs, 4 out for 0, Sanju Samson's team wreaks havoc

Kerala won the toss and chose to bowl, rattling Maharashtra within just four overs. The team failed to score a single run in the first two overs and lost 3 of their batsmen for ducks. Interestingly, the first two overs were maidens, during which five batsmen couldn't even open their accounts.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Kerala bowlers’ devastating bowling overwhelms Maharashtra batsmen. (Photo: BCCI)

Kerala vs Maharashtra, Ranji Trophy Elite 2025-26: The first round match of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B is being played between Kerala and Maharashtra. In this match being played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, the batsmen of Maharashtra have surrendered to the devastating bowling of Kerala bowlers.

Kerala Shocks Maharashtra

In this match, Kerala, captained by Mohammed Azharuddeen, won the toss and decided to bowl first, rattling Maharashtra within just four overs. The team did not score a single run in the first two overs and lost 3 of its batsmen for ducks. Interestingly, the first two overs were maidens, and during this period, five batsmen failed to open their accounts.

Four Batsmen Out on Ducks

In the first over, Prithvi Shaw and Siddhesh Veer returned to the pavilion without scoring. In the very first ball of the second over, Arshin Kulkarni was out for a duck. During this time, Ruturaj Gaikwad and captain Ankit Bawne remained at the crease without opening their accounts. However, they could not stay at the crease for long, and Bawne was out in the fourth over. His wicket also came on a duck. Thus, four batsmen from Maharashtra could not even open their accounts.

All Batsmen Flop Except Ruturaj Gaikwad

After the captain's dismissal, Saurabh Nawale came in to bat. He tried to support Ruturaj Gaikwad but could not stay at the crease for long and returned to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs off 23 balls. Thus, Maharashtra suffered 5 major blows at a score of just 18 runs.

At the time of writing, Maharashtra has scored 81 runs for the loss of five wickets in 26 overs. Gaikwad is batting at 35 off 66 balls, and Jalaj Saxena is batting at 29 off 54 balls. For Kerala, MD Nidheesh has taken three wickets, and Nedumankuzhi Basil has taken two wickets so far.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Ranji Trophy 2025: Five batsmen fail to open account even after 2 overs, 4 out for 0, Sanju Samson's team wreaks havoc

