RCB Sign Tim Seifert to Replace Jacob Bethell

Seifert, who has scored 1,540 runs in 66 T20 Internationals, will join Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹2 crore. Bethell will leave the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp after the team’s last league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.

The IPL statement said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have signed Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell is departing from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for England on May 24. He will depart to join the England team after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s league-stage game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 23, 2025. The replacement will be effective from May 24, 2025.”

Tim Seifert previously had a short stint with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, where he played only one match. He moved to Delhi Capitals the following year and was part of the playing eleven in two matches, scoring 24 runs.

Earlier, former England captain Jos Buttler and Will Jacks had confirmed their unavailability for the playoffs as they have been called up by England for their upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, which starts on the same day the IPL knockout begins. Gujarat Titans have roped in Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis to fill Buttler’s void, who is set to make his debut in this cash-rich tournament.

Meanwhile, Jacks, who returned to India last week ahead of Mumbai’s last two group-stage matches, has been replaced by his England teammate and wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow. RCB have qualified for the playoffs with their remaining two league matches. They are currently in second place with 17 points from 12 matches. After playing against SRH on Friday, RCB will play their last league match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on May 27.