Rishabh Pant’s Place Uncertain, Ishan-Karun Nayar’s Return Possible? India’s Probable Test Squad Against England

Team India Probable Squad: The Indian cricket team will tour England after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

BharatMay 07, 2025 / 03:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Team India
Team India Probable Squad: After a 0-3 defeat against New Zealand on home soil and a 1-3 loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Indian cricket team will tour England after the conclusion of IPL 2025. They will play a five-match Test series against the hosts. This tour will also mark the beginning of a new World Test Championship cycle. As always, the Indian team’s tour of England will not be easy, as the pace-friendly pitches will put immense mental pressure on the batsmen. Therefore, selecting the team for the Test matches against England will be a challenging task for the Indian selectors.

Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair’s Possible Inclusion

Sai Sudarshan’s impressive batting performance in IPL 2025 has led to calls for his inclusion in the Indian Test team for the England tour. Meanwhile, Karun Nair’s outstanding performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy seasons has also boosted his chances. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see both players included in the squad for the England tour.

Rishabh Pant’s Potential Omission

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant’s recent performance has been underwhelming. The Indian selectors might consider exploring new options in his place. This could lead to the return of wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, who has been out of the team for a while. He and Dhruv Jurel could be seen sharing the wicket-keeping responsibilities on the tour.

Four Pacers Including Shami Could Get a Chance

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s performance in IPL 2025 wasn’t exceptional after recovering from injury, but his experience could prove valuable in England’s altered conditions. His inclusion on the England tour is considered almost certain. Besides him, Jasprit Bumrah, Akashdeep, and Harshit Rana could also be included in the pace bowling department.

Probable Indian Test Squad for England Tour

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sai Sudarshan, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper Batsman), Dhruv Jurel (Wicket-keeper Batsman), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Harshit Rana, Akashdeep.

