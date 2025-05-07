Rishabh Pant’s Place Uncertain, Ishan-Karun Nayar’s Return Possible? India’s Probable Test Squad Against England

Sai Sudarshan and Karun Nair’s Possible Inclusion Sai Sudarshan’s impressive batting performance in IPL 2025 has led to calls for his inclusion in the Indian Test team for the England tour. Meanwhile, Karun Nair’s outstanding performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy seasons has also boosted his chances. Therefore, it would not be surprising to see both players included in the squad for the England tour.

Rishabh Pant’s Potential Omission Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant’s recent performance has been underwhelming. The Indian selectors might consider exploring new options in his place. This could lead to the return of wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan, who has been out of the team for a while. He and Dhruv Jurel could be seen sharing the wicket-keeping responsibilities on the tour.

Four Pacers Including Shami Could Get a Chance Fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s performance in IPL 2025 wasn’t exceptional after recovering from injury, but his experience could prove valuable in England’s altered conditions. His inclusion on the England tour is considered almost certain. Besides him, Jasprit Bumrah, Akashdeep, and Harshit Rana could also be included in the pace bowling department.