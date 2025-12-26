Rohit out for 0, but Sarfaraz and brother Musheer wreak havoc, take Mumbai past 330

Uttarakhand decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Mumbai did not have a good start, and Rohit Sharma was out without scoring in the very first over of the match. After this, in the sixth over, Ankit Raghuvanshi also returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs. After the initial two setbacks, Mushir Khan and Sarfaraz Khan took charge, and both stabilised the team by playing half-century innings.