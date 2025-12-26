26 December 2025,

Friday

Cricket News

Rohit out for 0, but Sarfaraz and brother Musheer wreak havoc, take Mumbai past 330

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: In the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a match is being played between Mumbai and Uttarakhand, where Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan played half-century innings.

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 26, 2025

Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan

Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan and Musheer Khan (Photo: MCA)

VHT 2025-26, Mumbai vs Uttarakhand: The second phase of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 is being played today, December 26, where the Mumbai and Uttarakhand teams are facing each other in Group C. This match is being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In this match, Mumbai scored 331 runs for the loss of 7 wickets after batting first.

Uttarakhand decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Mumbai did not have a good start, and Rohit Sharma was out without scoring in the very first over of the match. After this, in the sixth over, Ankit Raghuvanshi also returned to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs. After the initial two setbacks, Mushir Khan and Sarfaraz Khan took charge, and both stabilised the team by playing half-century innings.

Hardik Tamore played a 93-run innings

After this, Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan not only stabilised the innings but also completed their respective half-centuries. Mushir Khan scored 55 runs in 56 balls, while Sarfaraz Khan scored 55 runs in 49 balls. After both were out, Hardik Tamore batted brilliantly, scoring 93 runs in 82 balls, which included 7 fours and 2 sixes.

In addition, Shardul Thakur scored 29 runs in 21 balls, while Shams Mulani took the team to 331 runs by scoring 48 runs in 35 balls. For Uttarakhand, Devendra Singh Bora took three wickets. Let us tell you that Mumbai had also played its first match on the same ground, where they had defeated Sikkim in a one-sided contest. Mumbai has won the Vijay Hazare Trophy title 4 times so far.

After this, Mumbai has to face Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Currently, Mumbai is in the first position in the points table. Only 2 teams from each group will be able to qualify for the quarter-finals. Mumbai will play its last group stage match against Punjab on January 8.

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Rohit out for 0, but Sarfaraz and brother Musheer wreak havoc, take Mumbai past 330

