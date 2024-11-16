scriptRohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy; Hitman likely to play the first Test in BGT! | Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy; Hitman likely to play the first Test in BGT! | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby boy; Hitman likely to play the first Test in BGT!

Initially, there were reports that Rohit Sharma would not play in the first test match of the IND vs AUS series due to personal reasons. However, after the birth of his child, it is almost certain that he will play in the Perth Test.

Nov 16, 2024 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

rohit sharma and ritika sajdeh blessed with baby boy
Team India’s ODI and Test captain, Rohit Sharma, became a father for the second time on Friday, 15 November. His wife, Ritika Sajdeh, gave birth to a baby boy. It was earlier anticipated that the arrival of the little one would coincide with the Perth Test. This led to speculation that Rohit might miss the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, now that Samaira has been blessed with a younger brother earlier than expected, it is believed that the Hitman could play the opening Test against Australia.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh become parents for the second time

Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh are already parents to a daughter, Samaira (born 2018). They had kept the news of their second child a secret until now. Even Ritika’s pregnancy was not made public. After the news of Rohit’s unavailability for the Perth Test due to personal reasons, fans came to know that they were expecting a new addition to their family.
Now that the new member has arrived, all eyes are on Rohit Sharma’s return. Will he be able to join the team in time for the first Test match? His absence would be a challenge for the Indian cricket team, but the joy of welcoming the new arrival takes priority. It is almost certain that he will play in the Perth Test after the birth of his child.

Will Rohit Sharma play in the first BGT Test?

It can be said that Rohit Sharma has welcomed his new child a little earlier than expected. He has decided to stay with his wife during this happy time, which is truly commendable. However, he now has to decide whether to play in the first Test match against Australia. The Perth challenge is just six days away. According to reports, Rohit will soon join the team in Perth, allowing him to play for India in the much-awaited tour. While coach Gautam Gambhir has not confirmed Rohit’s participation in the first Test, there are reports that the BCCI will make arrangements for Rohit’s participation.

