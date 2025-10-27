Shreyas Iyer Admitted to ICU After Suffering Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney Hospital: Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury while taking a catch during the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, after which he was not seen on the field. According to reports, sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have informed that he has suffered a rib injury. Today, on October 27, he was suddenly admitted to a Sydney hospital due to internal bleeding. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It is being said that he will be kept under medical supervision in the ICU for the next 6-7 days.