Shreyas Iyer Admitted to ICU After Suffering Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Shreyas Iyer leaves the field with physio after injury (Photo Source: X@/BCCI)
Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney Hospital: Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury while taking a catch during the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, after which he was not seen on the field. According to reports, sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have informed that he has suffered a rib injury. Today, on October 27, he was suddenly admitted to a Sydney hospital due to internal bleeding. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It is being said that he will be kept under medical supervision in the ICU for the next 6-7 days.
During the match, Harshit Rana bowled a short-length ball outside off-stump to Alex Carey. Alex sliced the ball high in the air with his bat. Seeing the ball in the air, Shreyas turned back and sprinted from backward point, jumping at the right moment to take the catch. The ball was slightly slipping, but Shreyas did not miss the catch.
After taking the catch, Shreyas fell awkwardly to his left. During this fall, he injured his left hip and ribs. He was seen groaning in pain. Seeing this, the physio rushed onto the field. The physio examined the injury on the field. The physio then escorted Shreyas Iyer off the field. Shreyas was also not seen on the field after the match.
Recently, a report claimed that Shreyas would not be able to return to the field for at least three weeks. His return was expected for the ODI series against South Africa, but a report on Monday, October 27, stated that Iyer has a rib injury and has been admitted to a Sydney hospital due to internal bleeding. He is currently in the ICU. He may be kept under medical supervision in the ICU for the next 6-7 days.
Big NewsView All
Cricket News
Sports
Trending