Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer Admitted to ICU After Suffering Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney Hospital: India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to a Sydney hospital due to a rib injury and sudden internal bleeding. He is currently in the ICU.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 27, 2025

Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney Hospital

Shreyas Iyer leaves the field with physio after injury (Photo Source: X@/BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney Hospital: Indian ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury while taking a catch during the third ODI between India and Australia in Sydney, after which he was not seen on the field. According to reports, sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have informed that he has suffered a rib injury. Today, on October 27, he was suddenly admitted to a Sydney hospital due to internal bleeding. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It is being said that he will be kept under medical supervision in the ICU for the next 6-7 days.

Injured While Taking a Brilliant Catch

During the match, Harshit Rana bowled a short-length ball outside off-stump to Alex Carey. Alex sliced the ball high in the air with his bat. Seeing the ball in the air, Shreyas turned back and sprinted from backward point, jumping at the right moment to take the catch. The ball was slightly slipping, but Shreyas did not miss the catch.

Shreyas Fell in an Awkward Manner

After taking the catch, Shreyas fell awkwardly to his left. During this fall, he injured his left hip and ribs. He was seen groaning in pain. Seeing this, the physio rushed onto the field. The physio examined the injury on the field. The physio then escorted Shreyas Iyer off the field. Shreyas was also not seen on the field after the match.

Admitted to ICU Due to Internal Bleeding

Recently, a report claimed that Shreyas would not be able to return to the field for at least three weeks. His return was expected for the ODI series against South Africa, but a report on Monday, October 27, stated that Iyer has a rib injury and has been admitted to a Sydney hospital due to internal bleeding. He is currently in the ICU. He may be kept under medical supervision in the ICU for the next 6-7 days.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Latest Cricket News

Published on:

27 Oct 2025 03:01 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / Shreyas Iyer Admitted to ICU After Suffering Rib Injury and Internal Bleeding

Big News

View All

Cricket News

Sports

Trending

Aqeel Khan harassed Australian women cricketers with a planned move! Know who he is

Australian women cricketers molestation case
Cricket News

Star player lashes out at Agarkar and Gambhir after being dropped from Team India

Karun Nair
Cricket News

Rohit Sharma Hits 50th Century, Achieves Historic Feats in Australia

Rohit Sharma
Cricket News

Naseem Shah Returns to Pakistan's T20I Squad, Top Run-Scorer Also Makes Comeback

Pakistan's T20I squad
Cricket News

Former 38-year-old cricketer diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer after giving birth

Susie Wilson Rowe diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.