Shubman Gill Ruled Out of Guwahati Test After Injury Update from BCCI

In Gill's absence, Rishabh Pant will captain Team India. On the second day of the first Test in Kolkata, Gill left the field after playing just three balls and did not participate further in the match. He was seen holding his neck and was later admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with a neck sprain. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday (November 16) and joined the team in Guwahati three days later. However, he did not participate in either of India's practice sessions before the second Test.