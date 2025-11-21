Shubman Gill Ruled Out of Guwahati Test After Injury Update from BCCI

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. (Photo source: X@/BCCI)
Shubman Gill ruled out of Guwahati Test: Indian team captain Shubman Gill has officially been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa, which is set to begin in Guwahati on Saturday, November 22.
In Gill's absence, Rishabh Pant will captain Team India. On the second day of the first Test in Kolkata, Gill left the field after playing just three balls and did not participate further in the match. He was seen holding his neck and was later admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with a neck sprain. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday (November 16) and joined the team in Guwahati three days later. However, he did not participate in either of India's practice sessions before the second Test.
The decision on his participation in the second Test was postponed until the day before the match. As he is not fully fit, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that Gill will now travel to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury.
Before the Guwahati Test, Rishabh Pant stated that Shubman Gill is fine and recovering. He was very eager to play this Test. "I only found out yesterday that I would be leading in this Test. I am talking to Gill daily," he said.
It is worth noting that Gill has a history of neck injuries, and this is not his first. He also missed the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru in 2024. India might bring back Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, or Nitish Kumar Reddy to Guwahati in pursuit of a series-levelling victory.
